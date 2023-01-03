Many church members and Crescent City individuals believe St. Joseph Catholic Church of Crescent City is still standing due only to a “Christmas Miracle.”
First, here's a bit of a history of the church, which was built in 1874 at a cost of $800: Before the church was built, in 1869, services took place monthly at the home of JD Young. Young was involved in mercantile trade, as well as cattle, hogs and grain, and also served as postmaster.
In 1870, Father Fanning, then priest in Gilman, was appointed to the Crescent City Mission. Through the years, besides Gilman, the church had been a mission of various churches including Ashkum, Martinton and Watseka. Currently, the Crescent City church is a mission of Watseka and the current pastor is Father Michael Powell.
The church suffered severe damage during the June 21, 1970, train derailment/explosion. After repairs, services resumed March 19, 1971.
St. Joseph Catholic Church has been recognized as one of the oldest wooden churches still in use in Iroquois County today.
Now on to the miracle:
Jean Herron, of Crescent City, noted Christmas morning services were set to take place at the church, located at 307 Union. Early Christmas morning Joe Martin, music director of the church, stopped by to get things ready for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Joe sent a text to Jean and her sister, Angie Taylor, stating the temperature was 32 degrees in the church and there was an electric smokey smell like a motor burning out. It was suggested Mass be switched to St. Edmund's Church in Watseka.
Herron hadn't been feeling well so she had her phone turned off and didn't get the message. Around 7:50 a.m., Taylor called on the landline and said Joe hadn't thought to turn the thermostat off and would she please go to the church, turn the thermostat off, and leave a note letting people know Mass was redirected to St. Edmund's for 10 a.m..
Herron went to the church and noticed the poinsettias were drooping. She also noticed the smokey smell so she turned the thermostat off. When she got home, Taylor had texted a message saying she had left a message on C&C Plumbing and Heating's answering machine suggesting the furnace be checked out. Herron then called Nathan Janssen, owner of C&C, directly and he said he would get right on it. Janssen stopped by, got the key from Herron, and headed to the church. He called her back to tell her there had been a fire.
Apparently the blower motor of the furnace had started on fire with the fire going up the ductwork but then it stopped. The paperwork attached to the furnace didn't catch fire (but was smoldering) and Janssen was amazed the wood hadn't caught fire and it hadn't traveled any further up the ductwork.
Janssen then called Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District Fire Chief Scott Dirks, who took the department's thermal imaging unit to look for hot spots. Dirks said, “There had been a small fire in the furnace and, thank God, it had put itself out. It's (the furnace) only 18” from the floor and the old wood of that church would have meant a bigger fire.” He used the thermal imaging unit and noted the motor of the furnace was 175-degrees. He then checked the rest of the church – everything was fine – and he noted “it's a miracle.” Janssen and Dirks pulled the motor out of the furnace.
Father Michael Powell, church pastor, noted all the messages being shared and phone calls made from the event and said, “Thank God for the timely message … it definitely was a Christmas miracle!”