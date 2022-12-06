URBANA — A Chebanse man whose expired registration caught the attention of a Champaign police officer has been charged with a Class X drug offense.
A police report said that on Monday, an officer saw Aaron L. Smith, 32, driving near Kirby Avenue and Crescent Drive in Champaign about 11:15 p.m. and stopped him for having an expired license plate.
After learning that Smith also had a suspended license and no insurance, the officer searched his vehicle and found two glass pipes used for smoking drugs and almost an ounce of suspected methamphetamine in a bag between the driver’s seat and console.
The report said that much methamphetamine is worth about $2,000 on the street and more consistent with the amount a dealer would have rather than a user.
Smith admitted it was his but thought it was about half that much. He said he came to Champaign to buy drugs but declined to say where he had obtained them.
Smith was charged with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, Class X and Class 1 felonies respectively. Conviction on the delivery charge could mean a prison sentence of six to 30 years. Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Smith at $30,000 but allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance. He was told to return to court Feb. 14.