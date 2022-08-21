Squad car

A District 21 Illinois State Police squad vehicle was struck by a driver who was later arrested on charges, including violation of Scott's Law, the Move Over Law.

A Chebanse man was charged with DUI and violating Scott’s Law in an accident involving an Illinois State Police squad car Aug. 20.

According to police reports, at 2:34 a.m. Aug. 20 Illinois State Police investigated a two-vehicle accident involving a District 21 trooper on U.S. Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County.

