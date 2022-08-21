A Chebanse man was charged with DUI and violating Scott’s Law in an accident involving an Illinois State Police squad car Aug. 20.
According to police reports, at 2:34 a.m. Aug. 20 Illinois State Police investigated a two-vehicle accident involving a District 21 trooper on U.S. Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County.
According to the state police report, the trooper was stationary at that location and outside of the squad car. The trooper was investigating another traffic accident and the squad car lights were activated. The driver of the previous accident and the trooper were standing in front of the squad car.
A green Chevrolet Trail Blazer was southbound on U.S. 45 and failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, striking the rear of the state police squad car.
The trooper and the driver of the previous accident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Austin M. Gray, 24, Chebanse, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and violation of Scott’s Law - improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another.
A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in in jury to another person the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between six months and two years.
According to the state police information this is the 16th Illinois State Police squad car struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law accidents.
State police remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as Scott’s Law. When approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.