Changes coming to the Riverside Ambulance Service could be as soon as Sept. 15.
In a press release issued recently, Riverside Healthcare announced the restructuring for Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
“We are continually looking at ways we can improve the car we provide,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said in the release. “By reviewing some of our procedures and using more advanced technology we believe Riverside Ambulance can better meet the needs of the region by providing service differently.”
That change includes taking the Watseka station down from two units to one.
The adjustments will include splitting fire protection districts up for ambulance coverage, according to the information provided, with ambulances in Ashkum, Bradley, Gilman, Herscher, Momence, St. Anne and Watseka providing coverage to the district. Other districts in the are will rotate in when more services is needed, “While Riverside will no longer house an ambulance at the Otto Township station, they will continue to serve that area,” reads the information.
“The increased use of advanced technology is another way Riverside ambulances are improving the level of care to patients,” reads the information. “Telehealth communication will soon be available on all Riverside ambulances, allowing EMS staff to coordinate and start treatment before arrival at the hospital. For cardiac patients, 12-lead monitors will be sued on all ambulances allowing for diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia and communication with hospital to speed treatments of heart attacks.
“Additionally, Riverside will be suing a number of Advanced Life Support vehicles through the serve area that will enable license paramedics to respond to calls and being care envy before the ambulance is on the scene.”
At a recent public safety committee meeting in Watseka, Fire Chief Ken Baier talked about the changes that are coming. He said the fire department has planned to lease or rent an ambulance from Riverside in lieu of the monthly rental income of $1,400 the city gets from Riverside. Many of the firefighters already have EMT or paramedic training. He said the firefighters are working on a plan where they can respond if an ambulance is busy to get care to the patient as soon as possible.
According to minutes from that meeting, Baier said if the city were to contract with another ambulance service, such agreements are typically for one year and are not local people from the community.
Kevin Hack, director of Ambulance/EMS system for Riverside, said the issues Riverside is facing are those facing services nationwide. Services around the country are having more and more difficult hiring and retaining personnel, he said.
He said that the rotation of services in to a community will be monitored and that they will continue to use the advance technology available for patients.