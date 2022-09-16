CHAMPAIGN — Do you feel like you’re going nowhere in your current job, but lack the skills to do something different?
A local workforce development service wants to help you advance your career — and it’s taking its services on the road in five counties starting next month.
Justin Arnold, workforce development director at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, said a new mobile workforce center will hit the road in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois and Piatt counties to provide career services, talk to job-seekers about opportunities in growth industries and help with job searches and training opportunities.
The program already has an office in each of the five counties, but often people don’t know about these services and where they can find them — or they lack time and transportation to seek them out, Arnold said.
His goal: To bring the mobile unit to other communities in the five counties — setting up shop at community events.
“We can be where folks are, increase our visibility and show them what we have to offer,” he said.
A site for the first event in October hasn’t yet been selected, Arnold said.
Often people miss opportunities for better jobs and pay because they’ve fallen into certain jobs that were convenient or nearby — meaning the job may be close to where they live or they have family members working for the same employer, Arnold said.
What he hopes to do is broaden workers’ horizons to where the local in-demand jobs are and which are in growth industries with opportunities for now and later, according to Arnold.
The workforce development program has six target sectors in which it seeks to help job seekers find new opportunities. They include manufacturing, business services, transportation distribution and logistics, agriculture technology, health care, and construction.
For those who are considered skill-deficient or low-income, there are also opportunities to apply for financial help to get the training and classes needed for new careers, he said.
Arnold said the mobile workforce center will likely be at three community events a month once it’s up and rolling.
Community organizations that would like to host locations for the mobile center are urged to contact the East Central Illinois workNet Center in Champaign, of which the Regional Planning Commission is a partner organization.