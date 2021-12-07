Friday December 10th, 2021 10:00 AM
Come join the fun at Central Tots Storytime! All area preschoolers are invited to join us for stories, songs, games, and other activities perfect for this age group. Registration is not required.
Saturday December 11th, 2021 9:30 AM
All ages are invited to join us in creating a Christmas ornament using Jenga blocks. This event is free to CCLD cardholders and $10 for non-residents. Please register by December 8th by calling the library at 815-694-2800.
Wednesday December 15th, 2021 6:00 PM
Middle school students are invited to join us for art workshops on December 8th and 15th at 6:00 PM. The December workshops will focus on charcoal pencils. Students will learn charcoal techniques on December 8th and will complete a project using charcoal pencils on December 15th. Registration is required by calling the library at 815-694-2800.
Friday December 17th, 2021 10:00 AM
The Central Tots Storytime program welcomes all area preschoolers to join us for a holiday themed storytime on Friday, December 17, at 10:00 AM. No registration needed.
Saturday December 18th, 2021 10:00 AM
The annual Christmas Cookie Decorating program will be held on Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 AM & 11:30 AM. Each family will receive a dozen cookies to decorate. All frosting and decorations will be supplied. Please bring a container to take your cookies home. This event is only available to CCLD cardholders. Please register by calling the library at 815-694-2800.
Monday December 27th, 2021 6:30 PM
The Adult Book Club will meet on Monday, December 27, at 6:30 PM. The December selection is The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright. Copies of the book are available at the library.
HOLIDAY HOURS:
Monday, December 20 – Thursday, December 23: 9 AM – 5 PM
Friday, December 24 – Sunday, December 26: CLOSED
Monday, December 27: 9 AM – 8 PM
Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 30: 9 AM – 5 PM
December 31 – January 2: CLOSED
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
