Friday November 12th, 2021 10:00 AM
The Central Tots Storytime program offers all area preschool-aged children a fun time of stories, games, crafts, and other activities perfect for this age group. Registration is not required. Call the library for more information at 815-694-2800.
Saturday November 13th, 2021 10:00 AM
Central Tots Storytime welcomes all area preschoolers to join us for stories, rhymes, games, and other activities geared toward this age group. This program is offered on Friday mornings and one Saturday of the month at 10:00 AM. No registrations needed.
Monday November 15th, 2021 8:00 PM
Middle school and high school students are invited to submit an original holiday drawing suitable for younger children to color. The drawing should be on 8.5 by 11 inch white paper and must include books and “CCLD” in the drawing. Your name, grade, and phone number should be on the back of the drawing. Entries must be turned in to the library by 8:00 PM on Monday, November 15. The winner will receive a $50 cash prize!
Wednesday November 17th, 2021 6:00 PM
The Art Workshop for middle school children will be held on Wednesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM. Please save your spot by registering by calling the library at 815-694-2800.
Thursday November 18th, 2021 8:00 PM
The CCLD Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, November 18, at 8:00 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Friday November 19th, 2021 10:00 AM
Join the Central Tots Storytime on Friday, November 19, for stories, games, and other activities perfect for birth to preschool aged children. All area children are invited to attend. No registration is needed.
Monday November 22nd, 2021 6:30 PM
The Adult Book Club will meet on Monday, November 22, at 6:30 PM to discuss The Chicken Sisters by K. J. Dell’Antonia. Stop by the library to pick up your copy in regular or large print. The audiobook is available for free download through the Cloud Library app.
Wednesday November 24th, 2021
The library will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24. We will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26. We will be open on Saturday, November 27, from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800
Website: www.ccld.org