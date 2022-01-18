Jan. 21:
Central Tots Storytime 10 a.m.
The Central Tots Storytime will be held on Friday, January 21, at 10 a.m. All area preschoolers are invited to join us for stories, games, rhymes, and other activities perfect for this age group. Registration is not needed. Call the library for more details at 815-694-2800.
Jan. 24:
Adult Book Club 6:30 p.m.
The Adult Book Club will meet on Monday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Shell Seekers by Rosamunde Pilcher. Pick up your copy of the book in regular or large print at the library.
Jan. 28:
Central Tots Storytime 10 a.m.
All area preschoolers are invited to join us for Central Tots Storytime on Friday, January 28, at 10:00 a.m. This program offers stories, songs, games, crafts, and other activities perfect for those birth to preschool age. No registration needed.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800
Website: www.ccld.org.