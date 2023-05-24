Adult Summer Reading Program
Turn in the minutes on your Reading Log to record your time and receive a raffle ticket: 10 equals one ticket.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Adult Summer Reading Program
Turn in the minutes on your Reading Log to record your time and receive a raffle ticket: 10 equals one ticket.
Complete your BINGO sheet to earn the Reward Event.
Attend events.
Register on the CCLD website at www.ccld.org.
Pick up an events calendar and reading log. You must have a valid library card in order to participate.
Summer Reading Program
June 6-July 8
You must have a valid CCLD library card in order to participate.
Turn in your Reading Log each week to earn a prize.
Attend events. The library will have crafts, food, fun and STEM activities.
Read six hours and attend six events and receive a free reward trip.
Register at www.ccld.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
Teen Summer Reading
Turn in the minutes on your Reading Log to record your time and receive a raffle ticket: five hours equals one ticket.
Attend events throughout Summer Reading. The library will have crafts, food, fun and STEM activities.
Read six hours and attend six events and receive a free reward trip.
Register at www.ccld.org. Pick up an events calendar and reading log. Must have a valid CCLD library card in order to participate.
Hours:
Monday-Thursday
8:00am – 8:00pm
Friday
8:00am – 4:00pm
Saturday
9:00am – 1:00pm
Sunday
Closed
Hours may change during holidays and school breaks.
Location: 1134 E. 3100 North Road Suite C. Clifton IL 60927
Phone: 815-694-2800
Email: centralcitizens4@gmail.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.