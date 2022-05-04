Calendar of Events:
Thursday May 5th, 2022 9:00 AM
The CCLD Quilters will meet at 9:00 AM on Thursday, May 5, for a fun day of sewing! Bring a big project or several little ones. Come and go to meet your schedule. Call the library at 815-694-2800 for more information.
Friday May 6th, 2022 10:00 AM
Come join the fun at Central Tots Storytime! All area preschoolers are invited to join us for stories, songs, rhymes, games and other activities perfect for children birth to preschool age. No registration needed.
Saturday May 7th, 2022 9:30 AM
Join us on Saturday, May 7th, for sunset silhouette canvas painting. This activity is open to all ages and is free to CCLD cardholders with a $10 fee for non-residents. Please register by May 4th for the 9:30 or 11:00 AM session.
Friday May 13th, 2022 10:00 AM
Join us Friday, May 13, for the last Central Tots Storytime for this school year. We are busy getting ready for our summer reading program which will begin on Tuesday, June 7. We hope you will join us again next fall!
Saturday May 14th, 2022 10:00 AM
Join us Saturday, May 14, for the last weekend Central Tots Storytime for this school year. We are busy getting ready for our summer reading program which will begin on Tuesday, June 7. We hope you will join us again next fall!
Monday May 16th, 2022 3:15 PM to 6:15 PM
The Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR certification classes are designed to prepare students to be safe when they’re home alone, watching siblings, or babysitting. This program is being presented by the Iroquois County Health Department is is open to 5th-12th grade students. Participants will sign up to attend BOTH days. There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of the class and materials.
Wednesday May 18th, 2022 3:15 PM to 6:15 PM
The Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR certification classes are designed to prepare students to be safe when they’re home alone, watching siblings, or babysitting. This program is being presented by the Iroquois County Health Department is is open to 5th-12th grade students. Participants will sign up to attend BOTH days. There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of the class and materials.
Thursday May 19th, 2022 8:00 PM
The CCLD Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 19.
Saturday May 21st, 2022 9:30 AM
We invite all area preschoolers who have not yet started Kindergarten to stop by the library on Saturday, May 21, between 9:30 AM and noon to learn more about our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Stop by for games, goodies, and more! We will have a short “graduation” ceremony for those children who are registered and have met the 1,000 book goal! For more information or to register, call the library at 815-694-2800.
Monday May 23rd, 2022 6:30 PM
The Adult Book Club will meet on Monday, May 23, at 6:30 PM to discuss The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Gath Nix. The book tells of a girl’s quest to find her father but instead discovers an extended family of magical fighting booksellers who police the mythical Old World of England when it intrudes on the modern world. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Tuesday May 31st, 2022
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800
Website: www.ccld.org.