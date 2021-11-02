Friday November 5th, 2021 10:00 AM
The Central Tots Storytime invites all area preschoolers to join us for stories, games, rhymes and other activities perfect for this age group. No registration is needed for this free program.
Saturday November 6th, 2021 9:30 AM
Come join us to create an autumn canvas painting on Saturday, November 6th. The library will provide the supplies and instruction to make your own painting. This program is free to CCLD card holders and $10 for non-residents. Sessions will be offered at 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM with limited seating at each session. Please call 815-694-2800 to register.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800
Website: www.ccld.org