Thursday October 21st, 2021 8:00 PM
The CCLD Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 21.
Friday October 22nd, 2021 10:00 AM
The Central Tots Storytime offers all area preschoolers stories, rhymes, games and other activities perfect for birth to preschool. No registration is needed.
Monday October 25th, 2021 6:30 PM
The adult book club will meet at 6:30 PM on Monday, October 25. The October selection is The Lions of 5th Avenue by Fiona Davis. Copies of the book in regular and large print are available in the library. An audio edition is available for download through the Cloud Library app.
Friday October 29th, 2021 12:00 PM
Central Tots Storytime is a free program for all area preschoolers. Come enjoy stories, games, and crafts perfect for this age group. Children are encouraged to come in costume for a Halloween party on Friday, October 29. Registration is not required.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800