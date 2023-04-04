The Iroquois County Board of Health April 3 selected Eric Ceci as the new administrator of the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
Dr. Phil Zumwalt, president of the board, made the announcement after an executive session of the board.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 10:42 pm
Ceci, who is currently working as the interim administrator, is also the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency director.
That EMA position will be posted soon and Ceci will be continuing both roles until EMA position will be filled.
Zumwalt said Ceci’s salary will continue as it is now until the EMA position is filled. Once that happens his salary will be $83,000 a year as public health administrator.
Voting for the motion was Zumwalt and other Board of Health members, Lisa Breymeyer, Barbara Offill, Dr. Rodney Yergler and LuAnn Armantrout. Board of Health members Dr. Aravind Reddy and Susie Legan were absent.
Zumwalt said Ceci was selected from a field of nine applicants.
He said, “As important as anything is experience. He’s been doing this job now for several months as an interim. It’s all about, too, he’s been our EMA director for several years. He’s bringing that to the table as well.
“We’re planning on him finding someone to take over that job so he can devote all his time to administrator. He’s just a good guy. We’re real pleased with his work with EMA and filling in (at the health department),” he said.
Ceci said, “I’m excited to fill this role. It has a large weight of responsibility but I’m excited to take the health department, which I think has proven to be such a necessary and valuable resource to the community, of course with the pandemic, and take this health department into the future.
“We’ve got good people in the county. We’ve got good people in the health department. I’m excited to keep that going,” Ceci said.
Ceci has been at the health department since May of 2014. He has been the public health emergency person since then. Since 2014 he has also competed some other duties, such as lead inspections, mosquito nets, or safety checks.
He said, “In order for any agency to continue to serve the public well, change is required and necessary. I’m looking forward to continuing the adaptation that we need to do, and what does local public health look like in the world after we’ve suffered the COVID-19 pandemic, and the federal proclamation for it ends on May 11.
“COVID-19 is still an issue,” he said, “as are a number of other threats, so how do we take what we’ve learned over this historical event that we’ve had to suffer and take the health department, look at what we’ve learned and proceed with what the lessons are.
“I’m not looking at sharp changes,” he said. “We have good programs. I’m looking to take our core of what we’ve always done and adapt what we’ve learned.”
Ceci replaces DeeAnn Schippert, who retired three months ago.
The next meeting of the Board of Health will be May 8.
