Crews

Crews work to clean up a nitric acid spill from a semi at the Pilot station in Gilman.

 Photo by Carla Waters

No evacuations were needed in Gilman as crews cleaned up a nitric acid leak.

Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said the leak was noticed about 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pilot Travel Center.

