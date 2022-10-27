No evacuations were needed in Gilman as crews cleaned up a nitric acid leak.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said the leak was noticed about 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pilot Travel Center.
“The driver of the semi noticed it and called 9-1-1. Gilman Fire Protection District came on scene, consulted with me and also consulted with MABAS Division 7 HAZMAT team,” he said.
“There was no immediate danger,” Ceci said.
The section behind the Pilot station going to the bulk diesel was closed for a time, but was reopened as of Oct. 27.
“Nitric acid can be very harmful, but there was enough safe zone and Gilman Fire Protection stayed on scene to ensure that,” he said.
State law in Illinois requires the spiller to pay for the clean up. Ceci said the company did hire a clean up crew, who started working Oct. 26 and was still working Oct. 27.
“They started work on picking up the product that had spilled and safely moving the product from where the vehicle was into a different vehicle. They ran in to road bumps during the day and then overnight they had a catastrophic failure with their equipment which ended up with a lot more being spilled onto the ground. There was a vapor cloud, which was a great concern. We kept an eye on it closely and it did not cause any damage and no one got hurt. We thankfully did not have to evacuate anyone. Wind direction was in our favor.”
Illinois EPA has been on scene both days, he said. “They got enough of the product cleaned up and the vapor is gone, that’s why fire protection districts were able to leave the scene,” he said.
As of late afternoon Oct. 27 the Illinois EPA and the private clean up crew were still working.
“Some of the nitric acid got into a sewer system,” he said. Illinois EPA was doing water testing to see how far, if at all, it got into two of the smaller retention ponds in the area. “It did not go into town. People here are safe,” he said.
“The drinking water and air are safe. We’ve made sure of it,” he said.
Ceci also said the volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than 24 hours and he said they were a big help.