walk

These CCGS students enjoyed walking with family members and friends during the Walk-A-Thon which took place Oct. 6 at the school. K-5 students collected 169 pledges and earned the CI Booster Club $4,500.

 Photo by Kim RAbe

Crescent City Grade School's kindergarten through fifth grade students recently conducted a Walk-A-Thon as a way to earn money for the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club, a non-profit group which helps teachers and staff with items and activities which might not otherwise be affordable. The club has provided books for classroom libraries, funded field trips, and provided fun days at the end of the school year.

The Walk-A-Thon had students take pledges from family, friends and neighbors, and then the students were set to walk during PE time on Thursday, Oct. 6. The K-2 graders walked on the south lot of the school, with the 3-5 graders walking around the school building.

Tags

Trending Food Videos