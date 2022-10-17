Crescent City Grade School's kindergarten through fifth grade students recently conducted a Walk-A-Thon as a way to earn money for the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club, a non-profit group which helps teachers and staff with items and activities which might not otherwise be affordable. The club has provided books for classroom libraries, funded field trips, and provided fun days at the end of the school year.
The Walk-A-Thon had students take pledges from family, friends and neighbors, and then the students were set to walk during PE time on Thursday, Oct. 6. The K-2 graders walked on the south lot of the school, with the 3-5 graders walking around the school building.
In total, students took 169 pledges and earned the CI Booster Club $4,500. Everyone was quite pleased with the success of this first-time event.
Students who earned a specific amount in pledges were rewarded with special treats and activities. Those who took in at least $10 in pledges got to wear a hat during the Walk-A-Thon and those who forgot their hats got to wear them on Oct. 12. Prior to the walk, students were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by CCGS Principal Lucas Schroeder.
Students taking in at least $20 in pledges enjoyed a popsicle at lunch time on Thursday, Oct. 13. Those students were: Kindergarten – Addison Giasson, Braxton Grabow, Penelope Johnson, Rhyan Marrier, Evangeline Milk, Jackson Mohler, Pierce Storm, and Abel Villa; first graders – Quentin Bull, Vaughn Butzow, Oakley Cahoe, Madilyn Carpenter, Thomas Janssen, Hollis Pueschell, Avery Rippe and Carter Robinson; second graders – Peyton Carter, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Kyle Hendershot, Ryder Mathews and Makaylah Weber; third graders – Henry Bull, Elizabeth Cahoe, Jocelyn Carpenter, Ava Grabow, Kaleb Hendershot and Henry Schunke; fourth graders – Quinn Butzow, Oliver DeThrow, Koen Hendershot, Brooklynn Rabe, Annabeth Rippe and Shayne Warren; and fifth graders – Cooper DeLahr, Haylynn Hedges, Gavin Kollmann, Trevor Martin, Wyatt Maxfield, Kaysen Medina, Sophia Mohler and Jacob Quick.
The next level of reward was for students who earned at least $40 in pledges and the reward was an extra recess and snack on Friday, Oct. 14. Students who enjoyed the snack with Mr. Schroeder were: Addison Giasson, Braxton Grabow, Penelope Johnson, Rhyan Marrier, Evangeline Milk, Jackson Mohler, Pierce Storm, Abel Villa, Quentin Bull, Vaughn Butzow, Oakley Cahoe, Madilyn Carpenter, Thomas Janssen, Hollis Pueschell, Avery Rippe, Carter Robinson, Peyton Carter, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Kyle Hendershot, Ryder Mathews, Makaylah Weber, Henry Bull, Elizabeth Cahoe, Jocelyn Carpenter, Ava Grabow, Henry Schunke, Quinn Butzow, Oliver DeThrow, Brooklynn Rabe, Annabeth Rippe, Shayne Warren, Cooper DeLahr, Haylynn Hedges, Gavin Kollmann, Trevor Martin, Wyatt Maxfield, Kaysen Medina, Sophia Mohler and Jacob Quick.
Students who took in at least $80 in pledges will get to enjoy a pizza party during lunch time on Friday, Oct. 21. Those students will be: Braxton Grabow, Penelope Johnson, Rhyan Marrier, Jackson Mohler, Pierce Storm, Abel Villa, Quentin Bull, Vaughn Butzow, Oakley Cahoe, Thomas Janssen, Hollis Pueschell, Avery Rippe, Peyton Carter, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Kyle Hendershot, Ryder Mathews, Makaylah Weber, Henry Bull, Elizabeth Cahoe, Ava Grabow, Henry Schunke, Quinn Butzow, Oliver DeThrow, Brooklynn Rabe, Annabeth Rippe, Shayne Warren, Cooper DeLahr, Haylynn Hedges, Gavin Kollmann, Trevor Martin, Kaysen Medina and Sophia Mohler.
The last reward was given to students who took in at least $100 in pledges. Students who will get to enjoy a movie, popcorn and soda on Thursday, Oct. 27, will be: Braxton Grabow, Penelope Johnson, Rhyan Marrier, Jackson Mohler, Pierce Storm, Abel Villa, Quentin Bull, Vaughn Butzow, Oakley Cahoe, Thomas Janssen, Hollis Pueschell, Avery Rippe, Peyton Carter, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Kyle Hendershot, Ryder Mathews, Makaylah Weber, Henry Bull, Elizabeth Cahoe, Ava Grabow, Quinn Butzow, Oliver DeThrow, Brooklynn Rabe, Annabeth Rippe, Shayne Warren, Cooper DeLahr, Haylynn Hedges, Gavin Kollmann, Trevor Martin, Kaysen Medina and Sophia Mohler.
The CI Boosters have expressed their appreciation to all who helped support CCGS, its staff and students.