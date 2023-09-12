Last spring, when it was voted to deactivate the junior high classes at Crescent City Grade School, it was known there would be a couple classrooms which could be put to a different use. One fore-thought most anticipated was whether or not the school could once again house its own library.
Thanks to the dedication and inexhaustive efforts of Julie Dunn, the library became a reality. Ms. Dunn wrote grant applications and reached out to almost anyone who would listen to her dreams of what the library would be. Additionally, she reached out to local organizations and groups and, along with monetary bequests, she also was able to get shelving built for the new library.
Ms. Dunn has been able to purchase many books for the kindergarten through fifth grade levels, plus she has added comfortable chairs, a reading area with plush rug, tables, plush toys to match some of the book characters, seating mats and pillows. The library is accessible to classrooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To garner interest in reading and to help students become better readers, the school is encouraging to children to participate in the Hawks (H-Hooked on Reading, A-Adventures with Books, W-Wander to the library, K-Key to learning, S-Success at school) Reading Challenge. Students are asked to read a certain amount of time each day and to keep a record of their reading. Students who reach the reading goal are rewarded.
Ms. Dunn, along with the staff and students, express their appreciation to all who have helped build this wonderful library at CCGS.