The Crescent City village board met Monday, Aug. 2 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:07 p.m. with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. Trustees present were Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott and Dennis Ritzma.
No ERH rep was available so an update for the past month was not available.
Maintenance engineer Al Johnson was not present but Mayor Rabe noted branches from the recent storm had been picked up and taken to the dump. The new garage doors at the city building have been installed and the cost was less than expected as the old tracks were used instead of being replaced with new ones.
Minutes of the July 5 meeting were read and approved.
Treasurer Carolyn Rapp could not be present but she did turn in her reports. The village and community center reports were both accepted. Mayor Rabe noted the Crescent City Historical Society had a few photos blown up and printed on canvas and those prints were now hanging in the community center. It was noted some work would need to be done at the center, such as painting the walls and replacing ceiling tiles.
Tina Sandberg has begun work on her extended beer garden on the west side of her establishment. The main topic of discussion was the abuse of the dumpster at the village dump. It was noted the dumpster is being dumped each month and the cost is not cheap. The dumpster was originally purchased to eliminate the annual spring clean-up; however, it seems people are cleaning out entire homes and filling the dumpster. If homes are being cleaned out, the homeowner/landowner needs to rent their own dumpster, rather than put everything in the village dumpster. After much discussion, it was decided the dumpster will be available to residents during the regular dump opening on Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Those with grass clippings or brush can use the dump at any time – only the dumpster will be off limits except on Saturdays.
It has been reported a couple animals have run loose in the village. Mayor Rabe said if anyone is having problems with loose animals, they need to call Iroquois County Animal Control. According to the Iroquois County website, Animal Control can be reached at 815-432-6955, extension 4. The Animal Control warden is Linda Rivard.
Bills were approved for payment, after which the motion for adjournment was made at 8:50 p.m. The next meeting will be Sept. 13 (due to Labor Day) at 7 p.m. at city hall.