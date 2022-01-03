KANKAKEE COUNTY, ILLINOIS – Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has submitted an official request to the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois and to the United States Attorney General to review the first degree murder cases pending against Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris for federal murder charges, and to pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants. This information comes from a press release from Rowe's office.
"Illinois is not a death penalty state, but under these circumstances the United States Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case," Rowe said in the information provided. "Additionally, the State’s Attorney’s Office has also filed state charges against Sullivan and Harris for first degree murder of a police officer, and attempt first degree murder of a police officer, among other charges. The State charges will proceed in the Kankakee County Courthouse and the State’s Attorney will seek life sentences for both offenders.
"Also arrested during the course of the investigation were Darius Sullivans’ mother, Nichele Newton-Caroll, and his brother, Jalmen Sullivan. Allegations against these individuals include obstruction of justice for making false statements to law enforcement, and harboring a fugitive to aid in his escape, respectively. Newton-Caroll is alleged to have made false statements to law enforcement during an interview that occurred in Demotte, Indiana, which ultimately places the jurisdiction for those charges in the hands of the Newton County, Indiana prosecutor’s office. Rowe has been in contact with the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and has requested that they file all applicable charges and prosecute Newton-Caroll to the fullest extent of the law.
"The allegations against Jalmen Sullivan are that he transported his brother, Darius Sullivan, from Kankakee County to Wabash, Indiana, to aid Darius in escaping justice. Under Illinois law this is normally a crime of aiding/abetting a fugitive, i.e., harboring a fugitive; however, pursuant to Illinois law, 720 ILCS 5/31-5, a sibling (again, Jalmen is Darius’ brother) may not be prosecuted for harboring/aiding/abetting. This travesty of law prohibits criminal charges against Jalmen Sullivan in Illinois, but Indiana law reads differently. Indiana law only exempts parents, children and a spouse from prosecution. Therefore, Jalmen Sullivan can be prosecuted for aiding/harboring a fugitive under Indiana law in Wabash County, Indiana. Rowe has been in contact with the Wabash County Prosecuting Attorney, requesting that they immediately review those charges and prosecute Jalmen Sullivan to the fullest extent of the law.
"'While the law does not allow me to prosecute Nichele Newton-Caroll or Jalman Sullivan in an Illinois courtroom for violating Indiana law, I am asking the Indiana prosecutors who have that authority to exercise it to the fullest extent, and offering the full resources and assistance of our State’s Attorney’s Office to them in that effort,' Rowe said. 'I am also requesting that the United States Attorney file federal murder charges against Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris and seek a punishment of death. There is recent precedent for the United States pursuing the death penalty for the murder of a law enforcement officer (US v. Stephen Wiggins, Middle District of Tennessee, 2018); and precedent for pursuing a federal sentence of death in non-death penalty states (US v. Brent Christensen, Central District of Illinois, 2018). That clear precedent and the nature of the offenses in this case give me hope that our US Attorney will pursue a death sentence in these matters. For our part, we will prosecute Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris and seek a sentence of life in prison”, said State’s Attorney Rowe. “Our community’s prayers are with the Bradley Police Department family, with the family of Sgt. Rittmanic and with Ofc. Bailey and his family as he continues to fight for his life. This is the darkest reminder of the danger that our law enforcement and first responders face on a daily basis, in every community across this globe, every single time they put on the uniform. Please keep them all lifted in prayers and support. Sullivan and Harris will now face justice for these heinous crimes thanks to the quick work of all local law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, first responders, Dispatchers, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office, US Marshals, KAMEG, Illinois State Police, countless Indiana law enforcement departments, and the willing cooperation of civilians. Our State’s Attorney’s Office will now work to ensure these offenders face the harshest justice the law allows, no matter the jurisdiction, and to ensure that the full weight of the criminal justice system is brought to bear upon them and anyone who assisted them.'
"As it currently stands, Xandria faces three counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempt First Degree Murder. The State’s Petition to Deny Bail to the Defendant was granted by the Court earlier today, and Harris remains in custody of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department without bond. Darius Sullivan is charged with six counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempt First Degree Murder and one charge of Aggravated Battery with a firearm. Darius Sullivan remains in the custody of Indiana law enforcement, where earlier today he refused to waive extradition to Illinois. We are in the process of securing a Governor’s Warrant to have him returned to our jurisdiction to face these charges. Both cases will proceed to grand jury later this month where we anticipate additional charges will be filed.
"The investigation into this matter continues to ensure that all who aided or abetted these individuals are caught and brought to justice. Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation and prosecution of the above offenders is asked to call the Illinois State Police Hotline at (815) 698-2315. The public is reminded that criminal charges are not evidence of guilt and that all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
"Questions regarding the above information can be directed to JRowe@K3County.net."