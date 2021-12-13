A Cabery man was arrested and turned over to Livingston County Sheriff’s Department by local authorities Dec. 9.
Dustin Behrends, 25, faces charges in Livingston County and Iroquois County. Those include unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of methamphetamine.
According to Watseka Police reports, police assisted Livingston County Sheriff’s Police the night of Dec. 9 after Watseka Police were notified about 11 p.m. that Livingston County deputies were following a person who had carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and that vehicle had entered Watseka.
Watseka Police located the vehicle at Eighth and Ash and conducted a felony traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle police located a 9mm handgun and suspended methamphetamine.