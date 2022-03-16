A Hoopeston business owner addressed the Hoopeston City Council about plans to construct a new store in the city at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Roger Dittrich, a Watseka resident who owns the Hoopeston NAPA store along with several other NAPA franchises around the area, outlined his plans to construct a new building along Route 1 and move the Hoopeston NAPA franchise into it.
Dittrich started by describing some of the issues he has had with projects in the city.
“I haven’t had very good luck here in Hoopeston,” he said.
Dittrich said he had been told by the city that he would receive $7,500 through the city’s facade grant program after he had a canopy installed at his business.
Despite trying on several occasions, Dittrich said he never did receive the money from the city.
Dittrich said four years ago he had hoped to move his business into the Essex Building, but those plans didn’t pan out.
Dittrich told the council he has wanted to relocate the business away from it’s location in downtown Hoopeston to be closer to the highway for several years.
Now he has plans in place to build a new 6,000 sq. ft. store across the highway from Anthem Chevrolet.
Dittrich said he has been working with Hoopeston Retirement Village Foundation Chairman Dave McFadden to buy the grounds for the building from the foundation.
Dittirch asked the city council what they could do to help him with this project.
“I’m here to ask what is the city willing to do for me to spend $400,000,” he said. “I’m a good neighbor, brought a lot of taxes into the community. The revenue at the store is good, but when we get on Route 1 I think it will increase by a minimum of 30 percent.”
Dittrich said he has seen a similar increase at other stores he owns when they’ve gotten access to the traffic flow of a major highway.
Dittrich said he has been working with Brian Silver, of Silver Bros., on the project as they would like to have local contractors be a part of the project.
Dittrich asked the council for guidance on what needed to be done to get permits and access to the city’s water and sewer system.
Mayor Jeff Wise said he has been working with on subdividing and platting the property Dittrich mentioned.
Wise asked water and sewer committee chair Alderwoman Lourdine Florek if there was adequate water and sewer connections to the property.
Wise and Florek assumed there was since they ran a new line out to that area during the construction of Heritage Health.
As far getting the project started, Wise said he think it’s just a matter of prodding the attorneys involved with the platting process along to get everything finalized.
Wise said he and McFadden are working together to try and make that happen.
Dittrich commented on NAPA’s current location in Hoopeston, pointing out that it’s not where he wants the business to be as the building is not in great shape and he had hoped to be out of there four years ago.
“We want nice-looking facilities,” he said. “So I’m anxious to get started. I’m hoping I get a little bit better treatment than I have in the past. I’m not looking for a free ride by any means.”
Wise said he would call Dittrich to further discuss the project.
As for when construction will begin on the project, Dittrich said, as long as he doesn’t run into another roadblock with the city, he would like to break ground on the project as soon as the weather is decent.
“We’ll put it out there by the highway and it’ll be a brand new building and I think it’ll be good for Hoopeston,” he said.
In an unrelated discussion, Wise announced that Hoopeston’s fireworks display for this year may be in doubt.
Wise said he had spoken with McFadden about the fireworks display and they were unsure if Hoopeston would even have a display this year.
He said costs for fireworks displays have increased significantly from previous years due to supply chain issues and estimated that the usual displays presented would likely cost $40,000 rather than the traditional $25,000.
“The $25,000 show is probably going to be closer to $40,000,” he said. “So, Dave and I, when we were talking about it, the question was ‘Do we even fight this one or do we just say we can’t do this?’”
Wise said the discussion included the possibility of trying to team up with another town to present the fireworks.
“The bad part about that is who’s town is going to host because that will be a cat fight to remember for decades,” he said. “Right now, fireworks in Hoopeston for the Fourth of July of this year is up in the air.”
Wise said anyone who is adamant that the city has a fireworks display this year needs to reach out to the city and join a committee to start fundraising for the fireworks.
“And the fundraising needs to start now,” he said.
Wise said he believes the city contributes $5,000 for the fireworks every year and that this year that would only cover about five minutes worth of fireworks.
Asked what the budget for last year’s fireworks was, Wise said the minimum was $25,000 with the city contributing $5,000 and the rest being gathered through fundraising efforts that were generally spearheaded by the late Bill Crusinberry outside of his role as mayor.
Wise said he doesn’t Crusinberry’s fundraising skills and said reaching out to others for donations is not his “cup of tea.”
In other business:
- Wise said he is working with the Vermilion County Department of Animal Control to create an agreement that would allow the department to operate in Hoopeston.
He said there was recently an incident involving a dog attack that dealt with questions about the city limits. Those involved with the incident were told the attack occurred outside city limits, but it was later determined that they were actually within the city limits.
Regardless, Wise said Vermilion County Animal Control handled the incident and reached out to him afterwards.
He said the City of Hoopeston doesn’t have an agreement with Vermilion County Animal Control and, as such, they are not allowed to come into the city.
Wise said he discussed the situation with a contact in the department and they are going to provide the city with a modified contract that may allow the city to select some services for the department to provide the city.
When the contract arrives, Wise said the council can look it over and consider the responsibilities for the city and the responsibilities for the county and go from there.
- Wise also spoke about the need to streamline the demolition process for fire-damaged structures in the city.
He spoke about a building at 704 E. Elm St. that burned and the fire department had to knock it down in order to fully extinguish the fire.
Wise said the rubble from the structure has remained in place since November and the city has tried to reach out to someone who is responsible for the property to get it cleaned up with no success.
He said an asbestos inspection is set for Thursday and the city has approval to clean up the property 10 days after that.
Wise said the cost of the clean-up will be right around $10,000 and he asked the council to approve waiving the bidding process for the project.
He said the rubble has been sitting there since November and that if he lived next door to it for that long he would be livid and said the city needs to streamline the process of removing properties that severely damaged by fires.
“I want this place cleaned up,” he said. “We need to streamline this process. I realize insurance needs some time, but this is messed up. If that were next to my house, I would have been livid and I understand why the residents were livid over it because I did hear quite a bit about it.”
Wise said the city would place a lien on the property to try and recoup the cost of cleaning it up.
The council approved waiving the bidding process for the project.