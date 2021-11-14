All Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce members, their employees and guests are invited to join the December Business After Hours.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1 and hosted by the Iroquois County Historical Society located at 103 W. Cherry St. in Watseka, according to information from the chamber.
Attendees are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.
The December Business of the Month will also be selected.
All members who attend Business After Hours will be placed into a drawing for the Business of the Month. One business will be selected and business members must be in attendance to be eligible.