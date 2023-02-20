Iroquois County Republicans met the new Illinois state representative for the 106th District.
They also heard from the new state senator for the 53rd Illinois Senate District.
State Rep. Jason R. Bunting was in attendance at the Iroquois County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 16, as was State Sen. Tom Bennett.
Bunting spoke to the crowd at St. Paul’s Lutheran School at Woodworth and told them a little about himself.
“I’m a sixth generation farmer raised just outside of Dwight,” he said. “I’m a 1994 graduate of Dwight Township High School. A 1996 graduate of Joliet Junior College. I met my wife in 2001. We were married in 2004. She’s from Sibley. I am one of five. I have an older sister, older set of twin brothers and a younger brother.
“I learned at a young age the importance to get involved in something you are passionate about. Tasha and I along with our three children, Isabella, Samantha and Jackson, resides now just outside of Emmington. We raise corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and we have sheep.
“We also have a small business. We own a trucking company and a seed dealership. Our three children range from 15, which is Isabella. She’s a sophomore at Dwight Township High School. She plays all sports and is heavily involved in the Dwight FFA Chapter. Our middle daughter, Samantha, is 13. She’s in seventh grade at Thomas Metcalf Academy in Bloomington. She’s legally blind. We don’t call her our special needs child because she doesn’t like the term special needs. She lives her life just like everybody else but she just has a little bit more work to do about it. Our youngest, Jackson, its a fourth grader at Saunemin Grade School,” he said.
“I see a lot of familiar faces out here today,” he said. “Some that I’ve known through governmental work. I was a road commissioner and a county board member in Livingston County. Some I know through the Farm Bureau and some I know through Illinois Corn Growers. There are some family faces out here now. I’m hoping there are more and more familiar faces in the next months to come.
“I’m going to do the best I can to get to all then counties. Where Tasha and I live in Emington, we’re kind of centrally located. With this new 106th that was drawn up, we more a more consistent seven counties. We’ve got all of you folks in Iroquois. We’ve got a good part of Ford. We’ve got a good part of Livingston. We’ve got just a sliver in McLean. The town of Chenoa is in the 106th. And then we have seriously got about three blocks in a little town in Will County. Then we’ve got the south side of Grundy and the south side of LaSalle.
“I was appointed on Feb. 4. As many of you probably know there were seven candidates that interviewed for the job. I was fortunate at the end of the day to get the appointment. I’ve been your representative for about 12 days and four and a half hours (on Feb. 16).
“It has been an absolute whirlwind. When I tell you I’ve been drinking from a firehose that’s exactly what’s been taking place. I’ve learned two things in Springfield already. If you walk around looking like you’re lost someone will help you find your way to where you need to go and nothing ever, ever starts on time. I was raised - my grandmother, one of her famous statements was ‘if you’re not 15 minutes early you are late’. I’m sure many of you have heard that. So that is something I’m going to have to get used to down in Springfield.”
Bunting said he is looking forward to work with everyone and getting to know his constituents.
State Sen. Tom Bennett also spoke. He was recently appointed to the Senate after serving for several years as the state representative in the 106th District.
“We are stronger when we are all involved,” he said, noting that he encourages people to get involved in the Republican Party locally as well as in the Iroquois County Republican Woman’s Club.
He and woman’s club president Jamie Baker both reminded everyone that men can also be members of the woman’s club. “I’m a member,” Bennett said.
He said, “I love Iroquois County. It’s a rural county. There’s a lot of towns, a lot of dirt, a lot of agriculture. That’s important. I’m a farm boy, We still have the family farm today. My brother, Doug, farms it. I was a teacher of high school and middle school science. My wife Kathy is a retired business teacher. She taught 33 years,” he said.
He said that he enjoyed his time as state representative and he served for eight years. Through that time, he said, he gained experience and forged relationships to get work done. He said he gets around the senate district to talk with people about their thoughts on a number of issues.
Bennett said he is looking forward to working with Bunting.
“Conservative values. He understands agriculture. He’s got a lovely family. Rural Illinois. He’s a great addition. Our families have known each others for years,” he said.
Bennett said Gov. J.B. Pritzer recently announced his budget and reduced the debt and introduced some new programs. This is the proposed budget that will go through a number of changes, he said, before it is finalized. He said the state has received some federal funding over the past couple of years but some of that is going to be going away.
“We need to prioritize things better. We need to think about rural Illinois, needing help help with higher energy bills, start holding criminals more accountable. We need to support our sheriff and law enforcement and city police throughout our area.” he said. “Stay tuned. You’ve heard just the first shot across the bow.”
He also talked about President Abraham Lincoln, who was the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln was the first Republican president, he said. “One of our most amazing presidents who lived in a very terrible time. Slavery was real for thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying in the Civil War and our country was on the brink of breaking into two counties. I can’t imagine what that would have been like. But against all odds he found a way to win the war, free the slaves and keep us together as one country. He showed strength. He showed courage. He showed resolve.”
While America has had its struggles, he said, “We will continue to work together to make changes. How do we do this? One step at a time.”