Iroquois County

LODA — A 19-year-old Buckley resident died from injuries she received when she was ejected from her vehicle during a single-vehicle wreck near Loda Thursday night.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department, Urbana.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Miss Luening died from multiple blunt-force injuries she received during the crash.

Miss Luening, the driver, was ejected from her vehicle when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and rolling over several times near county roads 200N and 200E near Loda.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the circumstances involving the crash.

Tags

Trending Food Videos