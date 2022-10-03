The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 57 ramps at the Buckley interchange at exit 272 in Iroquois County will close overnight on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. The closure is necessary to reassurance the ramps, according to information from Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramps will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning. The southbound entrance and exit ramps will close overnight OCt. 4 followed by the northbound entrance and exit ramps on Oct. 5.

