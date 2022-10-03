The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 57 ramps at the Buckley interchange at exit 272 in Iroquois County will close overnight on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. The closure is necessary to reassurance the ramps, according to information from Illinois Department of Transportation.
The ramps will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning. The southbound entrance and exit ramps will close overnight OCt. 4 followed by the northbound entrance and exit ramps on Oct. 5.
The work is part of a $20.6 million project to mill and resurgence nearly seven miles of I-57 in Iroquois County. The work also includes structural upgrades, under drain removal and replacement, guardrail upgrades and ditch grading and shaping. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Driers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs int he work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.