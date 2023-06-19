A Bradley man was killed and a Martinton man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Iroquois County Friday afternoon.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies responded to the accident at County Road 2200 East just north of the intersection with County Road 2100 North.
Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that a head-on collision occured between a vehicle driven by Jordan Depoister, 26, Martinton, and a vehicle driven by Domonic Esslinger, 19, of Bradley. Both were the sole occupants in their vehicles.
Domonic Esslinger was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Jordan Depoister was transferred to Carle Hospital with major injuries.
No further information is available at this time.