The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met Monday, Feb. 28 in the board room of Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:33 p.m. with those present reciting the pledge to the flag. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Brock Johnson, Massey, Tim Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Candi Butzow, Becky Dirks and Niebuhr. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to the administrative report. The next meeting was set for March 21, which was during the one-week spring break. After discussion, the meeting was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. It was proposed for graduation to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the CCGS gym. This date would not cause any interference with graduations at the three accepting high schools. This item would be voted upon later in the meeting.
A Memo of Understanding with the teachers' union was discussed. This would extend five days to employees who had to miss work due to Covid during the current school year. This item would also be voted upon later in the meeting.
The financial profile and tuition rate per pupil from the Illinois State Board of Education were presented. The district received a rating of 4.00 in all five sections of the report. The rating of 4.00 is the highest rating possible. In regards to the per pupil tuition expense as set by the ISBE, the cost for an out-of-district student to attend school would be $18,438.32.
The 2022-23 school calendar is almost finalized and will be voted on at the March meeting. In regards to E-Learning, the district now has five e-learning days in addition to five emergency days. A lunch audit took place at the first of February and Grimsley reported there were just a few minor violations. The auditor was complimentary of head cook Jessica Rabe and school manager Rachel Pueschell. There were no financial mistakes and no financial penalties. The one thing which needs to be done is for the school to send out something to students and let them know where they can go to get free lunches during the summer.
There was no input from guests attending and there was nothing new on the superintendent's report so the board moved on to the principal's report. The grade school has 64 students attending and there are 33 students attending the three accepting high schools. Scholastic Bowl team, which is coached by Jane Daniels, had its first meet on Feb. 14. For the January attendance contest, the eighth grade won with 97.4%. Staff worked on the 2nd step curriculum during the Feb. 18 in-school institute. Staff will be trained to use TPT (Teachers Pay Teachers), which is an online marketplace where teachers can buy and sell original educational materials.
The principal's report noted the next state testing will take place in March-April. Jane Daniels, math and science teacher for the junior high, was the recipient of an Empowering Education grant from Eastern Illini Electric Coop. She had been recognized for the honor in a school assembly. Three teachers included classroom updates on the principal's report: Heather Johnson, kindergarten; Angela Rayman, third grade; and Mrs. Daniels. It was noted the sports co-op with Watseka is up for renewal.
In items from board members, Massey noted he had been to Crescent-Iroquois High School and no water was in the basement so the sump pump is working. He said mold is forming on the walls since there is no heat. Grimsley said the old papers need to be removed from the building but it is a long process.
The board then approved the following items: minutes of the Jan. 24 regular meeting, the treasurer's report, February bills, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and graduation for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the CCGS gym. The last item approved by the board was the Memo of Understanding which would give staff members five days of absence due to Covid.
Motion was made about 8:05 p.m. to adjourn to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act.
The board adjourned after reconvening in regular session. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in the board room.