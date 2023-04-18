Crescent City

The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, April 17, at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. Those present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call. Present were board members Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Niebuhr, Massey and Candi Butzow. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley, principal Lucas Schroeder, Julie Dunn, and Crescent City Historical Society members Pat Peterson, Yvonne Doggett and Nicole Trumble.