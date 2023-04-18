The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, April 17, at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. Those present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call. Present were board members Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Niebuhr, Massey and Candi Butzow. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley, principal Lucas Schroeder, Julie Dunn, and Crescent City Historical Society members Pat Peterson, Yvonne Doggett and Nicole Trumble.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board heard Julie Dunn talk about creating a library at CCGS next fall. Due to the deactivation of the junior high to three area receiving schools, a library will be created, utilizing one of the empty classrooms. Dunn noted a $10,000 donation from the Miner Foundation has been approved, and she is currently in the process of writing two more grants. In establishing a library, the first year will focus on enrichment and activities. Dunn said, “There’s plenty of growth opportunity.” It was noted shelves were being built by a local FFA chapter, and this means a tremendous savings.
The board moved on to non-action items from the administrative report. All bids to complete the demolition, from asbestos removal to demolition, will total about $560,000. Only one bid was received for the actual demolition. It was noted the cost of the asbestos removal and architect may be less. The district financial report noted the tuition rate for a student to attend out-of-district was set at $14,000 and the financial rating for the district is 4.0, which is the highest a school can get. The date of the June meeting was discussed and has been changed to Monday, June 26. The original meeting was set for June 19 but this is now a holiday.
The board needed to set a reorganization meeting in order to seat recently elected members and, possibly, make an appointment for a vacant seat. It was decided to change the May 15 meeting to Wednesday May 10, so members can be seated before the deadline of May 14. A regular will take place afterward.
The district is currently looking for someone to fill a vacancy on the board of education. Any interested person wanting to be considered for this vacancy should email/send a letter of inquiry to board president Steve Massey. Potential candidates will be interviewed and a person selected at the May 10 meeting. Interested candidates will need to make themselves available on this night as they will be formally seated on the board. Contact info for Massey is: smassey@ccgshawks.net (email) or Steve Massey, Board of Ed President, c/o Crescent City Grade School, 600 South Street, PO Box 190, Crescent City, IL 60928.
Schroeder will work on setting meeting dates and times for the 2023-24 school year. Start time of the meetings may be changed to 6:30 p.m., but that isn’t certain at this time. Board members did choose to keep meeting dates on the third Monday of each month, with alternate dates chosen for holidays.
During the time for public comments, Pat Petersen, president of the Crescent City Historica,l Society spoke to the board. She thanked them for allowing CCHS members to get many mementos and keepsakes from Crescent-Iroquois High School. She said the CCHS has an interest in a few more items at the school but is understanding there may not be anyone allowed in the school after asbestos removal. This is because of risk of injury and insurance issues.
Grimsley’s report noted the concrete posts were installed on April 7 and as soon as inspection has been made by the fire marshal, the fuel tank at CCGS will be ready for use. All papers from the high school have been moved to a storage area at CCGS, and custodian Bob Wasnea was commended for undertaking this project. For transportation, the last year of reimbursement for a van has been received so all vans are now owned by the district and have been reimbursed 100% by the state. Board members were advised to be thinking of a rotation to remove aging vans in the years ahead.
In discussing transportation, Schroeder said the hours of school attendance may need to change in order to accommodate the scheduling of the receiving schools for junior high and high school students, but that won’t be known for a while. If class time starts earlier, dismissal time will also be earlier. For financials it was talked about possibly having to create an amended budget due to the timeline of receiving bills for the demolition project. End-of-the-year reporting will take place during the next three months.
Schroeder’s report noted there are 68 students at the grade school and 34 high school students. A junior high math competition is set for April 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth; April 24-28 is Spirit Week with each day having a different dress-up theme; STEM challenges will take place on Wednesday, April 26 for fifth and sixth graders, and on Thursday, April 27, for seventh and eighth graders; two students will be recognized at the ICAA luncheon on May 3; CCGS will not be in session on Friday, May 3, which is a teacher institute; K-5 grades will go to Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington on Monday, May 15; the eighth graders will go to Six Flags on Friday, May 19; and graduation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the CCGS gym (this is the last day of attendance for 8th graders); the end of the year celebration for kindergarten through seventh grade is still being planned; the last day of school will be Wednesday, May 31, which will be a half-day for student attendance and the other half a SIP; and three CCGS students are participating in track with Watseka.
Moving on to consent agenda items, board members approved the minutes of the March 13 meeting, the March treasurer’s report, the payment of April bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of April; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, approve the ISEA membership for the next school year, the first reading of Press Plus Issue 111; the release of Kayla Thomas as a grant-funded paraprofessional, effective at the end of the school year, and the $10,000 donation from the Miner Foundation for the school library.
Also approved was bid received from Lee Farms Excavating for the demolition of CIHS at a cost of $294,500. In discussion of this item, it was noted the finance committee had met with Grimsley and Schroeder to decide on how the demolition costs would be paid. After discussion, and with board approval, the demolition will be paid with funds on-hand. That means no bonds will have to be taken out and no loans would have to be applied for. The board stands strong on its stance to continue lowering the tax levy (which it has done the past four years) and is hopeful it can be reduced again next year.
In other action, the board approved fees for the 2023-24 school year. Registration for high school will be $60, registration for grades 5-8 will be $50, and registration fees for K-4 will be $30. A breakfast will cost $1.95, lunch will be $2.70, milk will be 40 cents, and adult meals will be $3. It was noted meals will be free again next year but the setting of food costs is a formality. Russell Leigh and Associates were approved to perform the district audit for fiscal year 23, and the district financial report for the 2021-22 school year was approved.
The board then adjourned to executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5ILCS 120/2©(1), amended by PA 99-646.
Also to take place during the executive session was the selection of a person to fill a public office, including a vacancy in a public office, when the district is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the district is given the power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance. 5ILCS 120/2©(3).
After the executive session, the board re-entered the regular session and adjourned.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the CCGS board room. This meeting will include the reorganization of the board – seating of board members, possibly the appointment of a board member, and then the conduction of the regular monthly meeting.