Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself! While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.
- In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Final days of COVID-19 antibody testing
All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-15:
- Iroquois:
Watseka
6/15/2022: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., American Legion Post 23, South 4th St.