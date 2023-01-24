Bennett Valentine's Day Program Pic 1.jpg

State Rep. Tom Bennett pays tribute to his nephew, State Sen. Scott Bennett, at a memorial service at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Monday. Bennett died unexpectedly due to complications stemming from a brain tumor on Dec. 9. His uncle spoke about his love for his nephew and their ability to stay close despite their differing political views.

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, is carrying on a practice that his late nephew, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, had started: inviting people to donate handmade Valentines for residents at long-term-care facilities.

Tom Bennett, who was recently appointed to represent Illinois’ 53rd District following the retirement of Jason Barickman, said he wants “to make sure that no one feels forgotten on Valentine’s Day, especially those who are living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. A few minutes of your time can make a big difference.”

