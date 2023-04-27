SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is working to help local businesses receive recovery funding through a state grant program implemented to help those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Bennett's office.

Senator Bennett is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to host a Back to Business online webinar at 10:30 a.m. May 3 to assist businesses with the application process, and to answer any questions related to eligibility. Representatives from DCEO will be on hand to provide information and to guide business owners.

Tags