SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is working to help local businesses receive recovery funding through a state grant program implemented to help those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Bennett's office.
Senator Bennett is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to host a Back to Business online webinar at 10:30 a.m. May 3 to assist businesses with the application process, and to answer any questions related to eligibility. Representatives from DCEO will be on hand to provide information and to guide business owners.
“This program is designed to help struggling businesses,” said Bennett. “I want to make sure our local businesses have access to these important grants.”
The Back to Business program’s new round of grants has $175 million available to provide to qualifying restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements and submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.
To participate in the webinar, registration is required to RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov. Attendees must include their name as well as their business name, address, and phone number. Upon RSVP, participants will receive a link to the online webinar.
WHAT: Back to Business Grant Webinar
WHO: Eligible Business Owners
WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
WHERE: Virtual. Zoom link will be provided upon registration
Applications for the Back to Business program are due Wednesday, May 10. More information on the program can be found here.