SPRINGFIELD- As the 103rd General Assembly gets underway in Springfield, State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been sworn in as the Senator for the 53rd District, taking the oath of office at a ceremony in the Old State Capitol Senate chamber.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in the Illinois Senate, representing the families of the 53rd District,” said Bennett in a news release issued Jan. 11. “I am excited to get to work with my colleagues as we tackle the important issues facing Illinois, and to travel my new district, meeting and getting to know the people I will be representing and learning more about their communities.”