Bennett-Sponsored Law Removes Permit for On-Farm Composting

SPRINGFIELD- Lots of farmers and gardeners sell compost to friends and neighbors, though that practice may have been illegal, due to an issue with the way the law was written. State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) passed legislation designed to fix the issue. His legislation, which was recently signed into law, changes statutes so that private landowners no longer need a permit to transport their compost, according to information from Bennett's office.

