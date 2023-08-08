SPRINGFIELD- Illinois is working towards overcoming the teaching shortage in schools by removing the often-criticized edTPA requirement for education programs. This is due to legislation filed by State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) that was recently signed into law on Friday, according to information from Bennett's office. This new law will make it easier for prospective teachers to start their career in the classroom.

“We need to take a look at how the edTPA requirement has impacted the teaching process and how we evaluate our potential teachers,” said Bennett. “This new law will waive the standard for two years and give us time to develop a better tool for evaluating the potential of teachers.”