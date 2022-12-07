Tom Bennett column sig

BENNETT

After the Dec. 5 announcement from State Sen. Jason Barickman, who said he will retire from his seat Jan. 10, at least one familiar face will be seeking to fill that vacancy.

Illinois State Rep. Tom Bennett was in Watseka Monday to visit with the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club and acknowledged that he is interested in being the next state senator for this area.

