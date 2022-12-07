After the Dec. 5 announcement from State Sen. Jason Barickman, who said he will retire from his seat Jan. 10, at least one familiar face will be seeking to fill that vacancy.
Illinois State Rep. Tom Bennett was in Watseka Monday to visit with the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club and acknowledged that he is interested in being the next state senator for this area.
“Jason has represented our area for 10 years as state senator,” he said, noting that Barickman said that he would be stepping down.
Bennett said he talked with his wife, Kathy, whom he calls “the speaker of the house”. He said, “This is something you don’t make a decision on your own. We talked about it and we decided yes.”
Bennett has been in the House for eight years and he feels he has garnered a lot of experience.
“I’ve had a chance to develop more knowledge about how the process really does work. I’ve had a chance to develop some good relationships with Republicans and Democrats. I feel we’ve been able to get some things done to help our community and I’m grateful for that. I think with all the experience, the knowledge and the relationships I can hit the ground running in the Senate and really become effective pretty quickly.”
He said he and Barickman worked together on many projects, and talked frequently about bills and other matters. “It’s so valuable to have,” he said. “Sometimes things happen so quickly in the House and the Senate you really do have to move quickly to gather the perspective of what all is happening.”
He said there are 13 counties in the Senate district. The 13 GOP chairs will get together and decide who will become the next senator. It is hoped that it will be decided soon, so the staffs for those offices can be prepared.
Bennett said he is looking at a new office for his House district office. The district lines have moved and the Pontiac office is not needed anymore. He said they will keep the Watseka office but will have to find a new office somewhere in the northern part of his House district. They hope to get that done soon.
He said he has heard from many people and their concerns about the latest election. “I understand it,” he said. “There’s always more opportunity to move forward. We have a great area. We have great people in our communities, families that work together. They care about each other. You just can’t replace that.
“In Springfield, we’ll keep working and making comments. I’m not necessarily one that us going to be pounding the table and throwing my shoe but my statements will be measured, whether it is on the House floor or behind the scenes. I’m still working to build relationships and understanding. That’s part of what my job is, the education piece of this.”
Bennett talked about some of the many events that take place locally, such as the 4-H foundation auction, where he said so many people turned out to plan help the youth and to support the future.
He was in the city this week for the first time since a car accident three weeks ago. “We are doing well,” he said, noting that he is on the mend and feels well. He said he didn’t get to Springfield in person, but was able to take part in the veto session online. “I’m recorded as voting on the unemployment insurance bill, the TIF bill that’s very important for some in our area, and also for the SAFE-T act, I was able to put my two cents in on that. That’s important. I need to be a representative for my district and I was able to do that,” he said.
He plans to get back to Springfield in person for the veto session in January. Bennett said he enjoys his job as state representative and helping people as much as possible.