SPRINGFIELD- Volunteer firefighters, who risk their lives for little to no pay, will soon have some help covering their expenses, thanks to a proposal backed by State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). Senator Bennett has filed several bills to establish the credit. His proposal was included as part of a larger, bipartisan legislative package and was signed into law, according to information from Bennett's office.

“This credit is designed to provide financial relief to our brave volunteers who risk their lives and spend significant time and personal resources on training and acquiring gear,” said Senator Bennett. “I know that this credit likely can’t cover the full amount of time and energy they have dedicated to the cause, but I hope this is a small step in showing the people of Illinois's appreciation for their service.”

