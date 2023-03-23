SPRINGFIELD- The Illinois Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to advance legislation from State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) that would remove one of the biggest issues stopping prospective teachers from making it to the classroom. His legislation would suspend the current edTPA requirement, a much-criticized evaluation program that has regularly been cited as a major factor in the worsening teacher shortage, according to information from Bennett's office.

“We continually hear that the current edTPA requirement is one of the biggest roadblocks for prospective teachers in education programs,” said Bennett. “This legislation will waive the requirement for two years, helping to get more teachers into classrooms while we develop a better system.”

