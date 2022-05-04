An Iroquois County probation supervisor was presented with the Times-Republic Citizen of the Year Award May 4.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Barb King could not be at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet that night.
King was nominated for her work in many areas of the Iroquois County community by several people.
“After speaking with numerous acquaintances of Barb’s there’s no doubt in our minds that Barb’s compassion, empathy and zest for life beyond her own this year makes her deserving of this nomination. She has made a significant impact on communities throughout Iroquois County and its people,” reads the nomination.
She currently is supervisor of both juvenile and adult probation in Iroquois county. “It is very difficult to break down her impact into just one year as she has been instrumental in the lives of thousands of people during her career. These clients have ranged from the most severe addicts down to a juvenile who just simply needed someone to listen to them about their struggles. Seeing her face light up when a former client stops by to say ;thank you’ is truly prices. In this time of financial crisis, budget cuts and limited resource we often forget about two of our most important responsibilities, those being providing safety to not only the community but to our officers as well. As a probation supervisor Barb is always looking out for the safety of her officers. She views them as ‘family’ and treats them as such. If you were to ask any of her co-workers to describe their work atmosphere, they would all respond with the word ‘family’. This can only be attributed to Barb’s leadership style.”
Those who nominated her talked repeatedly about her leadership in many areas of her community involvement. She helps out when officers are overwhelmed with the workload, even if it puts her behind in her own work. “Barb is a wealth of knowledge and has great working relationships with all of the referral agencies. This multi-agency approach ensures her clients receive the treatment they need and, in return, the community is safer.”
Barb worked with Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine to form the Juvenile Justice Council in 2004, and she continues to serve as the chairperson. “While the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc throughout the world, Barb was seizing the opportunity a tiny bit of downtime allotted. Barb has worked tirelessly to bring two of the JJC members to Iroquois County to coordinate the Drug Free Communities Grant through the Office of National Drug Control Policy. In 2020 the County of Iroquois graciously took these two employees in and through this partnership the JJC under Barb King’s leadership has continued to thrive in their activities to curb underage drug and alcohol use in Iroquois County. This is a huge undertaking and one that is a huge win for Iroquois County. The amount of money and resources brought to the county to be utilized for youth prevention purposes will have a major impact on the decline of underage drug and alcohol use.”
The Drug Free Communities grant is part of the TIP the Scale parent communication campaign. “TIP stands for ‘talking improves parenting” when it comes to underage drug and alcohol use. The campaign gives parenting tips on how to talk to your teen about these substances their effects and how to say ‘no’ to peer pressure,” reads the nomination.
The amount of endeavors that Barb has been spearheaded and worked on is quite lengthy. She has worked on Youth Prevention Education with the JJC and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education for the Too Good for Drugs program that is not in all Iroquois County school districts. The program gives students in 8th, 10th and 12th grades information about the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol.
She also is involved with making team meals for the MCP Bearcats football team, where she is called “Football Mom”. She makes meals for FFA banquets and auctions at Cissna Park High School. She is a guest speaker when needed in high school classrooms to talk about probation and law enforcement. She is a member of the Pledge for Life Partnership Board, a member of the Opioid Coalition of Iroquois County, is active in the Cissna Park High School Athletic Booster Club and also has written grants for non-profits through the years.
She wrote the Medication-Assisted Recovery (MAR) grant in 2020 with the sheriff’s department, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services and the Iroquois county Public Health Department. “This grant allows specially-licensed medical professionals to provide FDA-approved medication combined with counseling and aftercare resources for inmates at the Iroquois County Jail who have substance-use disorder. This program hopes to decrease the workload of jail personnel while also decreasing recidivism of crime throughout the county.”
She also has three children who she supports in all of their activities. “Barb is lovingly dedicated to her children’s lives. She is constantly and consistently supporting the activities her children are involved in.”
King was surprised by being presented with the award.
“There have been so many wonderful people who have mentored me along the way. I like to say that I absorb the best from everybody and try to implement it into myself and the people who have helped me, probably some of them know who they are and some of them not. I just enjoy people. I love helping. I’m a giver. It makes me so happy to help out and make something a success. If I can use my God-given talents and make something better, I’m all about it. That’s just what I do,” she said.
“I really have been lucky to have met some of the best people along the way. I can’t even begin to name all of the wonderful people I know. That’s what makes me who I am. Everywhere I go I see somebody I know, somebody I enjoy talking to. I don’t know a stranger. That’s one of my faults.
“I really take great pride in being able to give back to the community that raised me. I’m kind of a hometown girl. I like the small schools. I like the smallness. I know it’s not for everybody. Iroquois County is really a great place. I’m thrilled to be able to give back to the community that raised me.”