The 2022 Balloons Over Vermilion event is accepting applications from arts, craft, and flea market vendors for the first ever vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
Balloons Over Vermilion takes place at the Vermilion Regional Airport on Friday, July 8 from 3-11 p.m. and on Saturday, July 9 from 1–11 p.m.
This event is known for its glowing hot air balloons, family activities, and incredible crowds with over 25,000 visitors annually.
The deadline to apply for vendor space is June 20, 2022. For more information, reach out to Ashton Greer at ashtontaylorgreer@gmail.com or to register now visit https://www.balloonsoververmilion.com/.