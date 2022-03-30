Area residents April 2 will have an opportunity to purchase items from the old Nettie Davis School in Watseka.
The Unit 9 School District is no longer using the building and is auction off the building’s remaining contents. The sale is strictly for items in the building and not the school building is itself. The auction will be at the Nettie Davis building on North Fourth Street.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Unit 9 Academic Foundation.
Foundation Chairman Brian Chaney said most people will never have an opportunity to bid on some of the items in the sale.
Most of the items are already in the building’s gymnasium area, he said, but the day of the event the auction will also move from room to room in the building to see if there are some items that the bidders might want.
Items will include desks, tables, chairs, shelves, ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen equipment, old wooden doors, a portable building, a storage building and chain link fencing.
Some of the doors, he said, are the old heavy, wooden classroom doors with windows.
The money will be used for the academic foundation, which he said has provided projects totaling more than $700,000 that have benefited the district’s students through the years. The programs and technology that have been provided by the foundation have been for students from kindergarten through seniors in high school. This year the foundation helped the kindergartners go 1 to 1 with Chromebook and also provided a new outdoor learning space at Watseka Community High School.
Chaney said the auction will be a unique experience for everyone. The doors will open at 8 a.m. for people to look over items. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. The Monster Grilled Cheese Food Truck will also be on hand that day for people who want to purchase lunch while the auction progresses.