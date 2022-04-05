The auction at Nettie Davis School in Watseka raised more than $8,000 for the Unit 9 Academic Foundation April 2.
Foundation chairman Brian Chaney said most all of the items sold. “Aside from a few parts and pieces everything sold,” he said.
Once the auctioneer and advertising costs were accounted for, he said, the auction raised money that will help the foundation provide programs and items for school children.
“It went really well,” he said of the auction. “It’s hard to know what to even expect with something like that. You don’t have anything to gauge it by. Our final net total, we were over $8,000, so we were all pretty pleased with that.”
People were able to start looking at the items for sale around 8 a.m. April 2 and the auction itself started about 10 a.m. Chaney said it ended around 1 p.m.
The foundation does not have the money raised at the auction earmarked for anything in particular.
“We’ve always told the administrator and the teachers ‘bring us your requests’. We want to use what we have. There’s no sense of it just sitting there. We want to put it to good use,” he said.
Chaney said he and the foundation are very appreciative of the support from the community. They didn’t keep track of an exact number of people who attended, but there were “a lot”, he said.