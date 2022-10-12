Three Athletic Inspiration Awards were presented at the 112th Watseka Community High School Alumni Reunion Banquet Oct. 8.
The event was at Shewami Country Club.
Award winners were the 2009 “Final 4” Warrior Baseball Team, Dennis Harmon (Class of 1958), and Paul “Mickey” McAnarney (Class of 1954).
Information about each award recipient was presented.
2009 Warrior Baseball Team
“After a successful 2008 baseball season, ending with the school’s first Regional Championship, the pressure was on to have a successful 2009 season with many players returning. Well, the team in 2009 did not disappoint. They were dominant from beginning to end. Head Coach Darin Hartman rallied the players, and got them to buy into the fact that they could beat anyone! They tied the school record for wins with 24. They also went on to win the Sangamon Valley Conference. Six players that year made All-Conference. The Warriors then beat Clifton Central and PBL to claim their back-to-back Regional wins,” reads the information provided.
“In the Sectional Tournament, the Warriors would avenge a loss to Coal City from the previous year, and take down area rival Bishop McNamara in the Championship game by a 5-4 score.
The Warriors now advanced to the Super Sectional, where they played powerful Aurora Christian. In that game, the Warriors came out on top by a 9-3 score, and with that win secured their State Final appearance! Although they came up short in their bid for a State Title, and took 4th place, the Warriors earned their place in history at Watseka High School by being the first ever Baseball team to advance to State. Numerous players from that team would go on to make All-Area in both the Kankakee Daily Journal and Champaign News-Gazette.
“Drew Watts also earned All-State First Team Honors that year, and Head Coach Darin Hartman was named Class 2A Area Coach of the Year by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association.”
Team members include: Dylan Schuler, Tim Jenkins, Todd Lyznicki, John Braden, Seth Woods, Sawyer Harris, Dylan DeFauw, Chris Ault, Tanner Harris, Manager Mariah Haste, Head Coach Darin Hartman, Shane Snyder, Austin Lambert, Brede Parker, Devin Regnier, Cody Daniels, Spencer Harris, Joey Benner, Drew Watts, Assistant Coach Trey Hickey, Assistant Coach Ryan Morefield.
Dennis Harmon
“Graduating in 1958, Dennis was an outstanding football player for the Warriors. His number of career touchdowns scored ranked very high in Illinois High Schools as did his 10.6 yards per carry. Dennis was selected to many all-area teams, as well as, all-state honorable mention,” reads the information provided.
“At Southern Illinois University, he was a star defensive back being honored to play for the North squad in the 1963 Senior Bowl. While at SIU, Dennis was also a javelin thrower on the track team, holding the school record for many years.
“After a stalwart college career, Dennis was drafted in the 8th round of the 1963 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears and later was on the AFL Denver Broncos.
“After his professional football experience, Dennis began his Illinois coaching career at Cairo High School coaching football, basketball, baseball and track, and later coaching those four sports, including being the athletic director at Murphysboro High School. Also, while at Murphysboro, he was the park recreation director in the summer months.
Being innovative, Dennis invented a football blocking dummy for which he was granted a US Patent. Dennis died in 2017 at the age of 77, having lived an inspirational life as an athlete and coach.”
His award was given the award posthumously and presented by Bob Williams, Athletic Inspiration Award Committee Member, to his sons, Jeff & Tom Harmon.
Paul “Mickey” McAnarney
“During his four years as a student at WCHS, Mickey was a four-sport athlete excelling in basketball. He was the leading scorer for the Warriors in every game he played, scoring 40 points in one game against Gilman, a school record at the time. His 1,242 career points was also a school record for a number of years and still ranks as number 8 in the record books,” reads the information provided.
“Mickey was selected to a number of all-star and all-tournament teams. The Chicago Daily News recognized him with an honorable mention for their All-State Team.
“After graduating in 1954, Mickey attended Western Illinois University playing the role of 6th man for the Leathernecks.
“In 1958 Mickey enlisted into the US Army serving his country for 20 years. Seventeen of those years were performing intelligence duties and three years as a Military Police Officer. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam, and while there, earned many awards including a Bronze Star, Vietnam Army Legion of Valor, six Major Battle Stars, two Purple Hearts and a Presidential Meritorious Unit Citation.
“Attaining the rank of Master Sergeant, Mickey loved his time in the Army and the comradery he forged with his fellow soldiers. Mickey has lived an inspirational life as an athlete, friend and servant to his country.”
His award was presented to him by Bob Williams and Kerry Bell, both Athletic Inspiration Award Committee Members.