While there will not be an IMH Hospice Brunch this year due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, people in the area will have a chance to support the program.
IMH Hospice is celebrating its 25th year in 2021, and serves patients and families in Iroquois, Ford, Vermilion, Livingston, Kankakee and portions of Champaign County.
The annual brunch and silent auction has taken place most of those years, but with COVID-19 restrictions last year and concerns again this year, the brunch itself has been cancelled.
However, people can take part in a check writing campaign to rise funds for the program. IMH Hospice is a not-for-profit which provides end-of-life care.
“I want the community to know that this would have been our 25th annual hospice brunch and silent auction. We were not able to to it last year because of COVID, and because those numbers are high we are not able to do it again this year,” said La-Zann Yana, volunteer coordinator outreach.
“However there is still a need to raise money for our hospice memorial fund,” she said. “That money we raise for the brunch and silent auction — all of it goes into our hospice memorial fund. That benefits patients needs that are not covered by other resources such as medicine, durable medical equipment and even skilled care for those who are insured.
“In lieu of a brunch and silent auction, we are doing a write-a-check campaign,” she said.
This campaign was done last year with great success, she said.
“We’ve sent out mailers to community members with a donation card and anyone who would like to donate can write a check to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice Fund. Our mailing address is 200 North Laird Lane in Watseka. If anyone has questions they could call me. My direct office number is 815-432-7791,” she said.
Yana said the brunch is normally the first Sunday in November. “This campaign will run through the first of December,” she said, noting that they will always accept monetary donations.
“We are very fortunate that a lot of our brunch foods are donated,” she said. “Because we’re not actually having the brunch, those people who donate the commodities have already written us a check to go toward our memorial fund.
“We live in a really giving community,” she said, noting that the hospice brunch committee appreciates the support.
Yana said the hospice program’s number one referral is from patients and families who have already been under hospice care. Hospice can be reached at 815-432-0185.
“We work as a team, so we provide not just medical care for the patient at their end of life, but we also provide CNA care, which is personal care. We provide a chaplain, a social worker, volunteers and honestly, this hospice team goes above and beyond to make sure that the patient is able to do whatever they want at their end of life,” she said.
The volunteers are important, Yana said. “It takes a special person to be a hospice volunteer and I have 54. They volunteer for companionship and socialization. They volunteer to run errands. I have some who volunteer to help in the office. A lot of the brunch committee members have served on this committee for the majority of the 24 years.”
The brunch is a way for the community to come together, she said, so “we are sad we are not able to have this brunch. We traditionally have 500 plus attendees. We honor our veterans with a pinning and shake their hand and thank them for their service and also take that opportunity to educate the community about hospice.”
Yana said in July everything had been planned and organized for the brunch, but the COVID-19 numbers started climbing again, so it was thought best to cancel it. “It was a tough decision, believe me,” she said. The Watseka Community High School Key Club and National Honor Society students help out with the brunch. “There are a lot of people who are involved to make this successful,” she said.
Yana said the committee is already thinking about 2022’s brunch and making plans for it.
Mary Jane Lafond has served on the brunch committee since its inception. She said the idea of the brunch actually came from another long-time committee member, John Dowling.
“We noticed that there were people who needed things but didn’t have them. Also we were concerned we were going to have people who didn’t have insurance and you can’t fund a program without any income. The hospital gave me six volunteers and John Dowling was one of them. Carolyn Cottrell was another one and is still on the committee. John said ‘I think we need to have brunches like they do in Beaverville’. My husband and I had just moved to Watseka and we had chaired the brunches in Beaverille for nine years four times a year to put a roof on the church. So John Dowling ran with it. He was so instrumental and when he passed away suddenly, that was a big change.
“At that point my husband and I said we could volunteer,” she said.
“The community has been so generous and that fund has been utilized a lot for people without insurance, for things that patents and families need but they can’t afford. This year the brunch because of COVID it has been a check-writing campaign only but we hope to get back to the brunch as soon as this COVID passes over. The community has just be extremely generous. They were generous last year and I think they understood we were concerned of the safety of all the people,” Lafond said.
“The businesses and all the people have been extremely generous with their donations. I think they realize how important that program is to our area,” she said.