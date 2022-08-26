In Iroquois County

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Aug. 26 the arrests of three individuals for their alleged participation in a burglary ring that spanned several Illinois counties. According to information provided, Raoul’s office filed charges against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka, alleging they were part of a ring that stole approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois.

That includes offenses in Iroquois County.

