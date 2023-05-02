The I-KAN STEAM Challenge returned after a prolonged hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students from schools in Iroquois and Kankakee counties met at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center to compete as teams in a series of challenges. Students from various grade levels, ranging from third grade to seniors in high school, from 15 schools around the region took part in the event, which was presented over the course of several days last week.