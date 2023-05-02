The I-KAN STEAM Challenge returned after a prolonged hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from schools in Iroquois and Kankakee counties met at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center to compete as teams in a series of challenges. Students from various grade levels, ranging from third grade to seniors in high school, from 15 schools around the region took part in the event, which was presented over the course of several days last week.
The I-KAN STEAM Challenge is an event that challenges students from throughout Kankakee and Iroquois County schools to apply their knowledge in a group setting by exploring solutions or creating a product in response to a question.
Students are asked to develop their own ideas and creations to accomplish a solution to a question within the STEAM concept. The goal is to encourage students to display their talents, work as a team and take pride in their outcome.
This was Patty Tammen’s first year overseeing the I-KAN STEAM Challenge. She spoke with the Times-Republic about the goals of the event.
Tammen said the goal behind the event was to bring together teams from various schools in Iroquois and Kankakee counties to compete in activities related to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).
“This year I came up with the idea of a food truck,” she said. “Everything revolves around the idea that they’re using those different skills in order to successfully run a business. The first challenge was they have to be able to keep their stuff cold on their food truck to make sure it’s food safe so they created a cooler. The second challenge is: most food trucks are going to have some kind of bread-based ingredient so they’re going to make a dough that can rise quickly. The third challenge is going to be writing their menu and they’re going to have to make it sound descriptive and appetizing. They’re going to do some branding where they have to create cards with a logo, things like advertisements for their brand. The last thing they’re going to do is a math challenge where they have to pretend that food poisoning occurred from their food truck and they’re going to have to determine what caused the food poisoning.”
Tammen said the first two days of the event had 15 teams with four students on each team for a total of 60 students. Thursday’s event featured 18 teams and Friday’s event had seven teams.
Asked if students enjoyed being a part of the STEAM Challenge, Tammen said students absolutely enjoy participating in it.
“Little kids show their enthusiasm a whole lot more,” she said. “Third and fourth grade on Tuesday was super loud and they were having a great time. Every day it gets a little bit quieter, but it also gets a little more intense in terms of competition, they’re taking it more seriously and they’re more engaged in wanting to win.”
Tammen said the STEAM Challenge has been going on for many years, but this was its first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We took a three year break around COVID, which is around the time I got hired at I-KAN, so this is the first year since I’ve been at I-KAN that they’ve done it since COVID,” she said.
Tammen feels the STEAM Challenge gives students a chance to flex their creativity and show how they can use the concepts behind STEAM to solve challenges in the real world.
“I think it’s just important to give kids the opportunity to be creative and to show ingenuity,” she said. “One of the things I do here that you can’t do in a regular classroom is I don’t have really specific, confined rubrics. Because, while that’s really important in a classroom to be able to accurately grade where they are and make sure they know how they’re going to be graded, it also stifles creativity and ingenuity if you’re very specific about what they have to do. So, here, I try to be way more open-ended. You do what you think you should do and it gives them an opportunity to really use their brains and be creative practice how they’re going to use the skills they’ve learned in school in the real world.”
The winning teams from each day of the event are listed below:
I-KAN STEAM Challenge 3rd and 4th grade winning teams were:
- 1st place from St. Anne Elementary School: Kendall Sparenberg, Willa Benjamin, Brantley Johnson and Nick Tolly
- 2nd place from Donovan Elementary School: Macie Walwer, Prezley Walters, Cale Lade and Kolbyn Waltz
- 3rd place from Bradley Elementary School District: Liam McDowell, Ruby Washington, Teagan Kline and Jayden Baptist.
I-KAN STEAM Challenge 5th and 6th grade winning teams were:
- 1st place from Liberty Intermediate in Bourbonnais: Alex Lyle, Faith Wheeler, Kate Worsham and Landon Johnson
- 2nd place from Liberty Intermediate in Bourbonnais: Isabella Goodwin, Austin Lyle, Luke Williams and Eliana Sharda
- 3rd place from Donovan Elementary School: Elijah Weaver, Lylow Kaufman and Hazel Olson
I-KAN STEAM Challenge 7th and 8th grade winning teams were:
- 1st place from Iroquois West Middle School: Andrew Talbert, Axel Andrade, Paige Miller and Kaia Kimmel
-2nd place from Limestone Middle School: Carter Bell, Charles Ruder, Lilly Tucek and Kaeleigh Gross
- 3rd place from Manteno Middle School: Lyla Nevel and Ginny Kvasnicka, Ramsey Owens and Jake Krisko
I-KAN STEAM Challenge High School winning teams were:
- 1st place from Herscher High School: Chloe Whalen, Emma Taylor, Nevin Hurst and Zack Schmidt
- 2nd place from St. Anne Community High School: Ayden Steel, Maya Anderson, Tiffany DeYoung and Juan Vazquez
- 3rd place from Herscher High School: Carter Hubert, Kaden Parmley, Ethan Dressler and Cayden Fowler