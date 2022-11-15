Local school districts are considering or have considered implementing an app that will help keep districts safer.
The initiative is the School Guard app, which has two sides to it: Guard911 and Hero911 app. Nate McVicker, who is originally from Watseka and president and founder of the company, and Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee recently talked about the initiative and what the “one county, one protocol” mission would mean.
Of course public safety is of utmost concern for everyone, and Perzee said he and deputies in his department work everyday to do just that.
Perzee said “We’re working towards making sure everybody’s safe and doing it the best possible way. We’re restructuring some of our patrols to where we’ve got more patrols on the road during key times. By mid-June of next year we should have a third patrol officer on day shift so we’ll have three patrols on day shift, two investigators and myself as opposed to just two patrol officers.
“We’re increasing our presence in the towns that we’re patrolling for the contracts, including Giman, Cissna Park and Buckley. So we’re getting out there. We’re utilizing the resources we have the best possible way for the protection of citizens of Iroquois County,” he said.
The apps are another tool in those efforts.
McVicker praised Perzee for working on the “one county, one protocol” initiative. “We’ve used that before because we’ve seen a lot of sheriffs with extreme support on the School Guard system around the country that have actually adopted it and made a one county, one protocol initiative so everyone is on the same languages.
“We’re faced with the country’s number one act of domestic terrorism, which has been coined as active shooter. We know the active shooter in the police world as active killers.”
McVicker, a 24-year veteran police officer, said, “We know that these active killers systematically and methodically have planned these attacks out weeks if not months in advance.”
McVicker said they have studied many “of these senseless acts of violence, and the common conclusion is and in very single one of them, whether it’s a church shooting, a school shooting, a workplace violence, and that is a shorter place notification time can and will save lives.
“The response time from the police is going to be dynamic. We’re going to drop everything and get there. However, we’ve got to know about it first,” he said.
He said response time and notification time are two different things. He said in the Sandy Hook incident, a police officer in Sandy Hook did not know about the shooting for 126 seconds. “The 911 call came in, it went to the wrong agency, it got transferred and rang six times before someone picked it up and then dispatched the officers. Once they did that they got on scene very, very quickly, but 126 seconds elapsed and that’s not acceptable in the world of technology. The next year my team actually crated the Guard 911 School Guard service to exactly do this, combat this lag time. We’ve got to know as police officers of our country’s number one act of terrorism instantly. So that’s what we’ve done in this.”
He said Guard911 is the activator system. “It pretty much puts a panic button in every school teacher’s hand. The receiver end is Hero911. That is free, exclusive to police. Nationwide we have over 65,000 federal, state and local officers that have downloaded and maintained Hero911.”
The Guard911 app has geo-fencing and can only be used within those areas, so an alert cannot come from outside that area or a teacher’s child playing with the phone at home cannot send an accidentally alert. The app does not track people when they are off site, McVicker said.
He said if there is an armed intruder alert sent by a School Guard property any officer with the Hero911 app who is in a five-mile proximity to the alert will receive that alert so they can respond.
Perzee said he had downloaded the Hero911 app several years ago before any of the Iroquois County schools had become involved with it.
“The first indication I had that anyone in Iroquois County was adopting this was I got an email that said Milford was looking in to this. I looked into a little bit deeper, and then I remember that Nate was involved in the design of this and talked to him about it.
“I was really excited to learn more about the app and things we can do as patrol officers and officers throughout the county,” Perzee said, noting that if a deputy is approaching a town and in the five-mile proximity of an incident that alerts through the app that deputy can already be responding. If a state trooper is on the Interstate 57 and an incident alert is received they can respond as well. He said dispatchers can also be a part of the Hero911 app and can get the alert, sometimes before the call 911 call reaches them, thus start the dispatching process as well. Other properties that have the app protection, such as a school, hospital, church, etc., and are in the five-mile radius will also get a notification that there is a threat and they can act accordingly.
He said there are other alerts that the app can feature, such as inclement weather, fight, sickness, etc., are also available. He said they work with the school districts and the cost to the district is reasonable.
McVicker said the program is already available in 41 states, including Illinois. He said they worked with man consultants to develop it, including Col. Dave Grossman, a world-renown expert on human aggression and workplace violence, Lt. Brian Murphy, who was shot 15 times during an armed intruder incident, Chief Tony Pustizzi, the retired chief from Coral Springs, Florida, who ordered his officers inside Parkland and were the first to arrive, and Frank DeAngelis, former principal of Columbine during the 1999 massacre.
Perzee said in his department they are working toward getting back to the number of personnel that the county used to have. They also are working on an initiative of every deputy having a take-home car. “We’re slowly building that back every year. We are about four cars away from everybody having their own. That policy has really shown through when we’ve had some major incidents - one in Gilman and one in Onarga - where we were able to call officers out from their homes.”
He said the officers were able to respond from their homes and have the tools they need right away to respond.
Perzee said he has given the information about Heroes911 to his deputies to download.
He said churches in the area have been proactive in safety measures, which could be enhanced with the app, as well as other businesses.
McVicker said his company also helps officers with training, equipment and in other ways.
Perzee said within the last budget he put in extra money because there is mandatory training coming up for deputies. “We’re always searching out free trainings and we have offices who are already trained or being trained for some of the scenario based training we can do in-house.”
“I’m happy to be a part of this and be there for the school districts,” Perzee said, noting that everyone knows what to do as far as keeping doors locked and being vigilant on who is coming in out of buildings.