Several area residents were recognized for their contributions to the area during last week’s Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards Night.
The Iroquois County Times-Republic’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bob Williams during the during the ceremony May 4 at Elks Lodge 1791 in Watseka.
Times-Republic Director of Advertising Roberta Kempen presented the award.
“This person has lived in Watseka most of his entire life. In high school he excelled in sports, especially football and basketball. After graduation from high school, he attended Purdue University, majoring in engineering, but if you know this person you would easily understand why this course of study was not a good fit for such a gregarious and social person. After Purdue, he attend Southern Illinois University and then he returned to his hometown. He began his career at Uarco in 1961, starting in the mailroom and eventually becoming head of the human resources department. He joined the Elks Lodge, rose through the chairs and became the youngest Exalted Ruler in Watseka’s club’s history up to that time. His love of sports and children found him active in little league, Babe Ruth league and girls’ softball league, as a coach and as president of the girls’ softball league. He was a Webelos leader for the Scouts. Some suggested he should just call it a sports club and forget about doing the crafts and camping out, especially after he set his sleeping bag on fire, trying to stay warm too close to the campfire! He was active in his church, serving as a Lector at St. Edmund’s and involved in many of the activities of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed playing KC basketball and softball. He was in charge of the United Way in the 1990’s, when Uarco was one of the major contributors. He was also president of Shewami Country Club and instrumental in rewriting the by-laws of the club. After his retirement from Uarco, he went back to college at age 60 and graduated from Governor’s State University. He then substituted in schools all over the county, in every grade from kindergarten through high school for a total of 180 days one year! He was involved with the Iroquois County Relay for Life as a member of Wolfie’s Walkers Relay Team for many years. Wolfie’s Walkers was one of the top fundraising Relay teams and this person was always willing to dress-up as needed, including wearing a wolf costume on a very hot June night! His last job was administering the grant money from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. This money went to several food pantries throughout the county. Those of you who have dealt with the government know just how frustrating the amount of paperwork involved can be! Currently, he is very active in the Watseka Presbyterian Church, even stepping up to the pulpit, if needed. Present day activities find him volunteering at Iroquois County Memorial Hospital, where one can see his friendly face as a greeter at either the hospital or the Regional Health Center. He is also the chairman of the food committee for the annual Hospice Brunch, which raises money to help support our local Hospice group. I am very proud to announce that the winner of our Lifetime Achievement Award is Mr. Bob Williams.”
Williams expressed his humility at receiving the award.
“If there’s anyone who’s ever been more flabbergasted than I am, I’d like to know who they are,” he said. “And who’s as totally undeserving as I am.”
Williams recalled graduating from high school and the grand aspirations he had to move away from Watseka.
“I remember when I graduated from high school and there’s no way I was coming back to podunk Watseka,” he said. “I was going to go to the big time: New York, Chicago, LA. Boy, I was going to hit it big. Lo and behold, I found myself right back in Watseka and I couldn’t be happier about it. It was a great place to raise four children, who are incidentally all perfect children by the way. It’s an honor to be honored like this. For once in my life, I’m a little speechless. It’s just been great to be back in Watseka. We’ve got a wonderful community. I’m proud to be a member of this community. We’ve got some wonderful people here. Small town USA is not all bad.”
Before Williams could step away from the podium audience members coaxed him into telling the story of setting his sleeping bag on fire.
“For whatever reason, they decided I was going to be Webelos leader,” he said. “I remember when I went into the Scouts as a tenderfoot and came out as a tenderfoot, that it probably wasn’t the best thing for me.”
Williams said he decided to have a little camp out for the Webelos. He said he was sharing his tent with two others and they were snoring so he couldn’t get any sleep. He noticed that some of the others there were sleeping around the campfire. He decided to get his sleeping bag and follow suit, sitting in a chair near the fire.
“Marty, one of my sons, said ‘Dad, your sleeping bag’s on fire,’” Williams said.
Williams thought his son was joking and ignored his son’s repeated assertions that the sleeping bag was on fire until he finally noted that it was on fire.
“No wonder I was getting warm and toasty,” he said.
Also honored during the ceremony was Barb King. King received the Iroquois County Times-Republic’s Citizen of the Year Award. King was unable to attend the ceremony, so a video of the award being presented to her prior to the ceremony was shown to the audience.
See the full-story on King in last week’s edition of the Times-Republic or visit https://www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/.
Harbor House received this year’s Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Professional Award.
Rhonda Pence presented the award.
Pence said the Harbor House is a source of unrestricted funds to support survivors of domestic violence through free and confidential services to adults and children.
She said the Harbor House gives the community a place to donate their previously loved items that go back out into the community to survivors or for sale to support services.
Pence spoke about how when a domestic survivor is moving into their own place or has fled an abusive situation with just the clothes of their back, they work with the Harbor House advocates to create a needs list which is the passed along to the Harbor House Resale Shoppe team. The items are then chosen and given to the person to help with their situation.
“These survivors are not alone,” she said. “All the community that supports the resale shop surrounds them with loving and supportive arms. Cheering them on in every step.”
Pence said Harbor House serves a 50-plus-mile radius.
She said Harbor House Resale Shoppe averages about $11,000 in sales monthly and has generated more than $100,000 in sales for each of the last two fiscal years.
Pence said this revenue supports the resale Shoppe staff and the programs for survivors. She said it also helps close the gap between what grants do not and for care and what survivors in the community need.
She said the Harbor House Resale Shoppe’s staff is made up of one full-time person and three part-time staff members as well as four to five faithful volunteers. She said they also work with The Arc to help with loading and unloading donations each month.
“This dedicated, passionate, goofy team is second to none,” Pence said. “It is my privilege to present the Harbor House Resale Shoppe with the 2022 Professional Award.”
Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter and Resale Shoppe Supervisor Penny Taylor-Burden accepted the award.
“This is very touching and overwhelming for our staff,” Schoenwetter said. “As they are the most passionate advocates for survivors of domestic violence. All of the statistics, the amount of funds raised from the community, that is thanks to you, that is thanks to your support, your dedicated, passionate commitment to survivors in Iroquois County. Thank you so much for all you do to make our mission a reality. The retail shop is a very critical part of what we do at Harbor House, to make sure that survivors have all that they need, so thank you for partnering with us in that mission.”
“I want to encourage you if you have not been to the resale shop for a while, come see us. It’s amazing,” Taylor-Burden said. “Donors, thank you. Shoppers, thank you. We couldn’t do it without you. I’m so very thankful that we’ve gotten the award so that we can tell you what we do and what you do to help survivors.”
Susan Wynn Bence presented the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Staff Achievement Award to Carla Waters.
“Carla Waters has been recognizing citizens of our community through her words and photographs for more than 30 years,” she said. “It’s time that we recognize Carla for her commitment to our community. During breaking news stories at all hours of the day and night, she has had to leave her family at a moment’s notice to get the scoop. Carla goes the extra mile as a reporter and managing editor so the rest of us can read about what’s happening in our community through the Iroquois County Times-Republic newspaper. She has reported on all of our children’s ball games, community events and fundraiser, she has set through innumerable court proceedings, city council meetings and county fairs. And let us not forget, those countless floods, fires and tornadoes. Our community, our county and our citizens have all been informed because Carla Waters demonstrates commitment, obligation and belief in what she does. I’m proud to present Carla Waters the 2022 Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Staff Achievement Award.”
Waters spoke about changing her major in college, moving from pursuing a zoology degree to one in journalism after flunking a class zoology class.
“That one class changed my life’s course and I changed majors, but change can be good,” she said. “After I struggled to find what I wanted to do, I did get my journalism degree and that first journalism class that I took, I knew that was what I really wanted to do. I took every course I could that dealt with journalism and getting to know people and telling their stories was fun and interesting. Soon, after graduation, with that new degree in hand, I land my first job in Watseka. I wasn’t going to stay long, because I big plans. Bigger cities, bigger job opportunities, but that was in 1986. My first significant story was a series of county board public hearings about a proposed landfill. It wasn’t particularly exciting, but it was very interesting to me. And every day, there were stories. There is a lot to report on in Watseka and in Iroquois County. There are interesting people and events right here. And my big plans are right here. It’s more than that, though, it’s community and spirit and neighbors and family. I met my husband here. We moved away for a time, but we came back and we raised our three children here. There have been some heartbreaking stories to cover and there have been some really fun stories to cover and some very important stories to cover and I’ve been very, very proud to do all of that. This community has given me more than I’ve given it and through each of the stories that I’ve been able to tell, I’ve learned about life and love and commitment, heartache, tragedy, triumph and more. I’m proud to do it and I hope to continue to do it for as long as I can. As with any profession, things change. Technology has changed all of our lives. That’s particularly true in the newspaper industry. Technology has vastly changed the process. And while I continue to write and take photos, I also shoot video, post on social and build the newspaper pages through an electronic process. I’ve always loved the ocean, but that change in college set me on the right course. I love what I do. I’m humbled to be presented with the staff achievement award. I’ll continue to do the best I can to live up to this award. I need to thank my family for putting up with me for being gone at times. They put up with a lot. I’m very grateful for this honor and I truly appreciate it and I thank you all very much.”
To watch a full video of the awards ceremony, visit https://www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/.