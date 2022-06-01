WATSEKA, ILL – Christina Barrie wanted to give something back to her hometown of Watseka so she recently started an international pen pal program between second grade students in Watseka and her students in Japan.
Barrie is an English Director at Ryo’s English School, which is located in Seya, one of 18 wards in Yokohama, Japan and located about 20 miles from the center of Tokyo.
Barrie explained that Ryo’s English School is an immersion school where students are taught only in English and the students have to respond only in English.
Barrie came to Japan after her husband, Eric, who is in the military, was stationed there about three years ago. Barrie took up teaching soon after they moved there.
Barrie studied Early Childhood Development at Indiana Wesleyan University and began teaching English as a second language.
“I fell in love with the language of communication,” she said. “Together we break the barrier of language. It’s rewarding to teach. It’s rewarding to help someone educate themselves. Education is the one thing in this world that can never be taken from us.”
Barrie said teaching students in Japan is a rewarding experience though it does take time to see the results of her work.
“A lot of jobs that you work you see results immediately, but with teaching, especially with teaching another language, you don’t see the rewards immediately,” she said. “You’ve got to keep working and working, but when you do see the rewards it’s even more rewarding because you’re helping them communicate with other people.”
She felt that starting an international pen pal program between her students and second grade students in Watseka would not only strengthen her own students’ English language skills but also help to brighten and expand the minds of students in Watseka by providing a window into another culture.
Barrie said she reached out to Watseka Elementary Principal Kevin Mikuce about and the pen pal program and set everything up.
She said the program has just started recently with her sending a box of correspondence to Watseka.
Since it was so near to the end of the school year, Barrie expects they will likely start up the program again when the school year starts again.
While they’re still waiting for the responses from the Watseka students to arrive, Barrie said her students were pretty excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the program.
“They’re pretty excited that they have the opportunity to use English,” she said.
Barrie said there aren’t a lot of opportunities in Japan to use English, so this program will allow her student more of those opportunities.
Since they don’t have a lot of opportunities to use English in their everyday lives, Barrie said students tend to not recognize the importance of learning English.
She said English is a global language and learning it opens up new opportunities for students.
“English is the global language. Most countries in the world speak English,” Barrie said. “If you speak English you can travel anywhere in the world.”
So having the opportunity to use it in communicating with others is a good way to hone their English-speaking skills.
“Being able to use it and connect with it makes them feel like they have a reason for it,” Barrie said.
Barrie said she hopes students in Watseka also learn from this exchange program, specifically highlighting the differences in culture between the two nations.
“Living in America, we don’t realize how great we have it and how much other countries look up to us,” she said.
So having a chance to interact with students in America is a great opportunity for her students, Barrie said.
She said it also gives students in the U.S. a chance to have a better appreciation for what they have.
Barrie said that people in Japan live in very small homes and have a different lifestyle and culture. She said oftentimes people in Japan sleep in the same room as their parents and sleep on beds they fold up every morning due to limited space.
“Their bedroom is also their living room and also their kitchen,” she said. “It’s the same room, whereas us in America, we have a room for everything.”
Barrie added that most people in Japan don’t have yards.
“If you have a yard, you’re a wealthy person,” she said.
Barrie said she wanted her students share those aspects of life in Japan with students in America.
Barrie said she never had the opportunity for a letter exchange program like this when going to school in Watseka and wanted to give something back to her hometown.
“I never had an opportunity like this when I went to school there and I know that I would have loved it,” she said. “I wanted them to have that opportunity.”
Barrie said this is a program she would like to see continue into the future.
“I want to continue this program through the years,” she said.
Barrie said she’s arranged it so Mikuce can be in contact with the principal of her school, Ryo Wada, so they can continue the program even after she moves on.
“I just really want to open eyes of the children of Watseka and show them the opportunities that we have to get out of the area and make them feel more grateful for the things that we have that we don’t realize that we have,” she said.