Sheldon and Cissna Park will host their annual Fun Days and Old Settlers Reunion celebrations, respectively, this weekend.
Old Settlers begins Thursday night with the Talent Show at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday night at Old Settlers, local country artist Logan Kirby will take the stage for a free concert at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s musical performance at Old Settlers will feature the Bement Country Opry performing at 8 p.m.
There will be free dances each night of Old Settlers: Thursday from 8-11 p.m. featuring Hunter Lucas; Friday from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. featuring Laura Lane and Saturday from 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring the Feudin’ Hillbillies.
Beyond the performances, Old Settlers will feature raffles, carnival rides, refreshments and other entertainment.
The annual Old Settlers Parade will be presented at noon on Saturday. Kid’s Waterball sign-ups will begin at 2 p.m. A Kiddie Tractor will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A 5K will be presented at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sheldon Fun Days starts Saturday bright and early with 5K registration 6:30-7 a.m. at the ball fields. The 5K will start at 7:30 a.m.
From 7-10 a.m. there will be a Mason’s B&G Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge.
Tractor Ridge registration starts at 9 a.m. The Tractor Ride and Antique Tractor and Engine Show will begin at 10 a.m.
The Baby Contest will take place at 10 a.m. in the Sheldon Fire Hall.
Color Wars will run from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Methodist Church Bake Sale starts at 11 a.m. and the Sheldon EMS Walking Tacos will be on offer starting at 11:30 a.m.
Weed Wacker Pulls as well as the Sheldon Fire Department’s Waterball, Mobile Escape Room and Kid’s Zone will all start at noon. The Kids Zone will be open through 4 p.m.
Bean Bag registration starts at 1 p.m. Caddyshack Cow Chip Bingo and the bags tournament begin at 2 p.m.
A Mini Cash Bash will be presented in the Beer Tent from 4-7 p.m. The NATU Band will perform starting at 8 p.m.
Sheldon Fun Days will start Sunday off with the Sheldon Fire Department Pancake Breakfast from 7-10 a.m.
An All-Faith Church Service will be presented at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Center.
The Classic Car Cruise-In will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the park.
A Community Picnic will be presented at noon. Food will be provided.
The Back Paiges will perform in the Beer Tent from noon-4 p.m.
The Kids Zone will be open from noon-4 p.m.
The Grand Prize raffle will take place in the park at 4 p.m.
Beyond the scheduled events, Sheldon Fun Days will also feature a variety of different activities including: Healing Hearts pony rides, inflatables, Burman Fun Games, Bradley’s Fidget Factory, Leah’s Slime Booth and a toddler play area.
Visit each event’s Facebook page for further information on the events.