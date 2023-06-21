CHAMPAIGN, IL (June 21, 2023) Job training services through East Central Illinois workNet are available to those attending classes at Parkland College or other postsecondary institution this fall, according to information from the agency. Qualifying individuals who apply may receive a Career Coach and a scholarship that covers tuition payments, books, fees, and support services up to $16,000. Applications can be submitted through July 28, 2023, online at www.ECIWork.net/apply. The scholarship can also be used for open enrollment programs at approved training providers.

East Central Illinois workNet provides job training services to eligible veterans, low-income, and skills-deficient individuals to help them overcome barriers and secure full-time, self-sustaining employment. People can qualify as low-income based on their income and household size, or if they have received state benefits in the past six months, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or UI benefits. They can qualify as skills-deficient if they do not have a high school diploma or GED, if they are an English-language learner, if they have low math or reading skills, or if they lack digital literacy skills.