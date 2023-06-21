CHAMPAIGN, IL (June 21, 2023) Job training services through East Central Illinois workNet are available to those attending classes at Parkland College or other postsecondary institution this fall, according to information from the agency. Qualifying individuals who apply may receive a Career Coach and a scholarship that covers tuition payments, books, fees, and support services up to $16,000. Applications can be submitted through July 28, 2023, online at www.ECIWork.net/apply. The scholarship can also be used for open enrollment programs at approved training providers.
East Central Illinois workNet provides job training services to eligible veterans, low-income, and skills-deficient individuals to help them overcome barriers and secure full-time, self-sustaining employment. People can qualify as low-income based on their income and household size, or if they have received state benefits in the past six months, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or UI benefits. They can qualify as skills-deficient if they do not have a high school diploma or GED, if they are an English-language learner, if they have low math or reading skills, or if they lack digital literacy skills.
“The path out of poverty is getting connected to education and employment,” says Dr. Justin Arnold, the RPC’s Workforce Development Director. “We want to help people find that path by empowering their sense of agency and helping them set and achieve education and employment goals. To help participants succeed, we will provide a Career Coach and a scholarship that will help them overcome barriers as they pursue their new career and compete for a better job.”
Job training services available through East Central Illinois workNet include a career assessment to match interests and abilities with local in-demand jobs, help with choosing a college program of interest, and support while completing their training program. Support offered to participants includes childcare and transportation reimbursements, as well as payment for tuition, books, and fees.
“These services create opportunities for youth and adults to pursue an education, build meaningful careers, and find good paying jobs that will enhance their quality of life,” Arnold stresses.
A program of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the East Central Illinois Workforce Board, East Central Illinois workNet assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for veterans, low-income, skills-deficient, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. Based at the East Central Illinois workNet Center in Champaign (1307 N. Mattis Avenue), the program provides an opportunity for community members to get help, find a job, and build a career.