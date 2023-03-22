Milford Event Pic 2.JPG

Photo by Jordan Crook

Carter Borgers (middle) stands with Jack Clifton (middle left) and Phil Scheiwe (middle right), the two men who helped him immediately following a car accident outside Milford in February. Also pictured are Tilton Fire Chief Richard Austin (far left) and Milford Fire Chief Frank Hines (far right).

 Photo by Jordan Crook

“Angels in disguise.”

That’s how Holly Borgers described the two men who stopped to help her son, Carter, after a car accident outside Milford in February.