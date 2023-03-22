“Angels in disguise.”
That’s how Holly Borgers described the two men who stopped to help her son, Carter, after a car accident outside Milford in February.
Carter and his family had the chance to meet the men who had helped him, Jack Clifton and Phil Scheiwe, during a pancake breakfast at the Milford Fire Station Saturday morning.
Carter said it felt good to see them for pretty much the first time since he didn’t really have his eyes open when they were helping during the accident so he didn’t get a chance to see them then.
“It’s nice to see who actually was there to help me out,” he said.
Carter said he’s recovering well from the accident and he credits Clifton and Scheiwe for making that possible.
“I’m a lot better now,” he said. “It’s pretty much all thanks to them.”
Holly expressed her gratitude for Clifton and Scheiwe and the help they provided.
“I’m very, very thankful,” she said. “Angels in disguise.”
Todd Schippert, a trustee with the Milford Fire Department, said Carter was on his way home to Woodworth from school Feb. 10 when another car coming from the south came through an intersection and the two cars crashed into one another.
Schippert said Carter was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Watseka before being flown to Peoria for treatment.
He said Clifton and Scheiwe were the first people to stop at the scene and help.
“They just showed up and did what they had to do,” Schippert said.
Milford Fire Chief Frank Hines said the accident took place on the County Road 1800 west of Milford.
He said the department received several reports on the accident, with one stating there was an entrapment and another that the vehicle was on fire.
Hines said they sent out the ambulance to the scene first and then sent out the fire engine shortly afterwards once they heard the vehicle was on fire.
He said Clifton and Scheiwe stepped in to keep things under control until emergency personnel could arrive.
Hines said Clifton attended to Carter while Scheiwe used a pair of tennis shoes to scoop water and put out the fire.
Scheiwe described how he came up on the accident and assisted.
“I was just heading home and coming down the Milford road when I came up across the accident,” he said.
He said Clifton also came upon the accident and they both pulled over to see what they could do to help.
Scheiwe went to check out the other car while Clifton went to check Borgers’s car.
Clifton told the other driver to call 911 and tell them the car was on fire.
Scheiwe saw the flames coming out from under the hood so he started looking for something to help put the fire out.
“I start scrounging around to find something to put the fire out with,” he said. “I knew there was water in the ditch because I stepped in it. The only thing I could find was a pair of tennis shoes lying out there in the grass. I just grabbed one of those tennis shoes, pulled the strings tight and started scooping water out of the ditch and putting it on the fire. At first, I didn’t know if we were making a lot of progress but Jack just grabbed the second shoe and he poured some on there and lo and behold we got the fire out.”
Clifton said he was returning home from a visit to his son’s house in Hoopeston when he approached the crash.
“It was evident that it had just happened,” he said. “Seeing the damage to both vehicles, the position of both vehicles, I knew that there was going to be some injuries. So I stopped and rendered what care I could.”
Clifton had previously been an EMT who started his fire service career more than 40 years ago. Before moving to the suburbs of Chicago, Clifton served on the Tilton Fire Department ambulance service as an EMT. While his job precluded him from continuing in this role, Clifton said he retained everything he had learned over the years and was able to use that training to help out on the day of the accident.
When Clifton arrived on the scene, he checked on the other driver first who told him that he was okay and that his side just hurt. Scheiwe stayed with the other driver while Clifton went to check on Carter.
“He was not doing so well,” Clifton said. “He was bleeding profusely. I was able to use things I found in the car to control the bleeding and eventually got it to stop, but in the meantime the engine compartment catches on fire. Phil found some tennis shoes, so he grabbed one and I grabbed one and we’re going from a mud puddle to the car to put the fire out. At that point, it was just keeping Carter calm and controlling the bleeding until the ambulance got there.”
They helped get Carter out of the vehicle and into the ambulance. Clifton left the scene after the second driver was put into a second ambulance.
Clifton said it felt good to see Carter again and to see him recovering well.
“I’m real glad for him,” he said. “I was concerned about how he was doing.”
Clifton said he did hear from Hines a few days later who told him that Carter was doing a lot better and that they were able to get him patched up.
“I was very relieved about that,” he said.
Clifton encourages people who see an accident to call 911 and try to help out if they can.
“If people see an accident call 911,” he said. “If you’ve got any kind of training at all, stop and see if you can render care. Honestly, even if you don’t have training, stop and see if you can render care. An untrained person can put a shirt on a cut or talk to somebody and calm them down. That in itself is just worth its weight in gold.”